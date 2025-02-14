Salt Lake City to Host X Games for First Time

Salt Lake City will welcome the X Games for the first time in June 2025. The event will feature top athletes in BMX, Moto X, and skateboarding competing for over $1 million in prize money.

SALT LAKE CITY - Erin Mendenhall remembers the first X Games in 1995. Seeing the high-flying action inspired her and her brother to build dirt jumps and use their rollerblades to grind on the curbs outside her old elementary school, hoping to recreate the excitement they saw on TV. Thirty years later, she's now the mayor of Salt Lake City , which will host a major X Games event for the first time in late June.

The action sports giant plans to hold a three-day event at the Utah State Fairpark, X Games CEO Jeremy Bloom announced during an event at the facility on Thursday. The event - taking place June 27-29 - will mirror a pair of other global events already announced for Oaska, Japan, and Sacramento, California, this summer, as the brand looks to expand beyond its yearly format. It will bring over 100 of the top BMX, Moto X and skateboarding athletes in the world in an 'invite-only' format, who will compete for more than $1 million in prize money. The list will include skateboarding legend Ryan Sheckler, who has been sidelined with injuries. Sheckler flew in from California to announce he plans to compete in the event, ending a multiyear hiatus.





