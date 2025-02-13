Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown to Retire After 33 Years

Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown announced his retirement, effective February 28, after serving for 33 years. He cited the profound impact of his career and thanked the community for the opportunity to serve.

Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown announced his retirement after 33 years of service, effective February 28. In an open letter released Wednesday, Brown expressed that stepping away from a career that has deeply defined him was never easy. He emphasized that policing was more than just a job; it was a calling and a lifelong commitment to public service.

Brown stated that being the chief was the greatest honor of his career and he will always be grateful for the opportunity to lead, serve, and make a difference. The Mayor's Office, in a simultaneous statement, expressed gratitude for Brown's work but also indicated that Mayor Erin Mendenhall had determined it was time for the next chapter in Salt Lake City's police leadership. Brown joined the Salt Lake City Police Department in 1991, working in various divisions, including patrol, gangs, SWAT, and as a motor officer before becoming chief in 2015. Brown reflected on the rapid evolution of policing over the years and his efforts to ensure the department remained a leader in crime reduction, community outreach, and innovation





