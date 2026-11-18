The City Council voted Tuesday to impose a 180-day pause on data centers in the city, sparked by a proposal on the west side.

An undated photo of horses on a property within the Northpoint area in Salt Lake City. The City Council voted Tuesday to impose a 180-day pause on data centers in the city, sparked by a proposal in the area.

The City Council voted unanimously, addressing concerns over a proposed Northpoint project. SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's capital city quickly pushed through a new ordinance pausing all new data centers within city limits for up to six months so it can better review a proposed project on its west side. The Salt Lake City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to approve the measure after quickly adding it to its agenda this week.

Also read Salt Lake City slips in last-minute proposal to temporarily ban data centers

It essentially creates a moratorium on new data centers, allowing the city and potentially the state to adopt new data center regulations.

"While policy would be the best protection for everyone in the long term — and I will advocate for that at any level of government — I'm also going to use any amount of soft power I have to influence whoever can make a decision to back off plans that can hurt people or the land out there," Salt Lake City Councilwoman Victoria Petro told KSL before the vote. The measure popped up on the City Council this week in an apparent response to a proposed data center that recently made headlines.

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A San Francisco-based architect filed a commercial building permit with the city for a one-story data center in June. Little else is known about the project, which would be located at 2258 W. 2950 North in Salt Lake City's Northpoint neighborhood. Qlevr LLC, a Florida-based digital infrastructure company, then applied for an air quality permit at the same site with the Utah Division of Air Quality on Sept. 30.

That, too, only provided vague details, only saying it would run on grid power with fuel storage tanks and diesel-fired emergency generators.

"That particular development is a thorn in my side," said Petro, whose district covers the Northpoint area. She explained that the development flew under the city leadership's radar until recently, and the developer hasn't provided much readily available information.to map out developments within the city's final rural edge. That came as residents pleaded with the city to help stop massive warehouses that wreaked havoc on them.

"This is just heaping trauma upon trauma on one community," she said, adding that many residents aren't anti-data center but against the impacts they can have without any type of regulation. What the city voted on Tuesday follows a similar moratorium that Salt Lake County leaders approved in September, but that measure only applied to unincorporated land within the county, not Northpoint.

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The new pause would give the city time to craft a new policy to address data centers, as the concerns over them mount. It would also carry through mid-May, potentially allowing the state to craft new data center policies that could go into effect by the time Tuesday's order expires.

It's a"healthy pause" for the city, Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall said earlier on Tuesday, asserting that the city's technology plans and zoning never considered data centers at the scale that has been proposed in recent years. Many vary in how they use water, which is something the city is very interested in, so she believes it makes sense to review new centers before approving them.

"I think it's appropriate for our city and any other city that does land use to reconsider and take a hard look at zoning that's out there so that we can make sure what happens here is reflective of our capacity," she said. The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

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