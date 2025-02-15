Salt Lake City Named Best U.S. Metro Area for Families

LendingTree recently released a ranking of the top 10 U.S. metro areas for families, based on a variety of factors including median income, childcare costs, poverty rates, and educational attainment. Salt Lake City topped the list, followed closely by Minneapolis.

The best U.S. metro areas for families are determined by factors like median income, childcare costs, the rate of children living below the poverty line, and the share of older teens neither in school nor graduated. LendingTree researchers used the 2023 American Community Survey to rank metro areas based on these metrics, assigning each a score of 1-100. Salt Lake City topped the list, excelling in various areas such as average commute time, which is crucial for families with children.

Matt Schulz, LendingTree's Chief Credit Analyst, emphasizes that the ideal city varies for each family, urging potential movers to prioritize their personal needs.While Salt Lake City boasts a high median income for families with children ($132,055) and world-class amenities, Minneapolis closely follows, achieving high scores for median income and the percentage of children living in owned homes. Schulz acknowledges that Minneapolis' high childcare costs ($3,131 per month) prevented it from securing the top spot. Utah's capital city offers a blend of urban and suburban living, attracting both families and young professionals.The researchers also considered factors like the cost of living, poverty rates, wealth gaps, and access to quality healthcare and education. Minnesota, which encompasses Minneapolis, stands out for its low poverty rate for families, comparatively small wealth gap, and excellent public hospitals. Schulz encourages families to carefully evaluate their priorities and explore different cities before making a decision





nbcchicago / 🏆 545. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

FAMILY LIFE METRO AREAS CHILDCARES COSTS POVERTY RATES EDUCATION

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'Salt Lake City knows volleyball': LOVB Salt Lake returns home for Weekend with LOVBTori Dixon, the former three-time All-American middle blocker at Minnesota, had five kills and a block in Salt Lake's loss to LOVB Atlanta.

Read more »

Watch: Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall delivers 'state of city' addressSalt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall plans to deliver her annual State of the City address on Tuesday, outlining key happenings and goals for Utah's capital and largest city.

Read more »

Salt Lake City Mayor Focuses on Present-Day Issues in State of the City AddressWhile acknowledging the excitement surrounding the 2034 Winter Olympics and a future NHL team, Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall emphasized current challenges like public safety and rising costs during her recent State of the City address.

Read more »

Park City Council considers paid parking at Bonanza Flat trailheadsA Park City trailhead popular with visitors from Salt Lake City could soon get paid parking.

Read more »

The 10 Best Large U.S. Metro Areas for Families: Salt Lake City Takes the Top SpotLendingTree has ranked the top 10 large U.S. metro areas for families, with Salt Lake City taking the top spot. The study considered various factors like median income, childcare costs, and the percentage of children living in owned homes. Minneapolis came in second, despite having one of the highest childcare costs in the country. The report emphasizes that the best city for a family depends on individual priorities.

Read more »

Salt Lake City Tops List of Best U.S. Metro Areas for FamiliesLendingTree ranks Salt Lake City and Minneapolis as top choices for families, considering factors like median income, childcare costs, poverty rates, and educational opportunities.

Read more »