Salt Lake City Invests $18 Million in Pioneer Park Renovation Amid Persistent Crime Concerns
Salt Lake City has launched an $18 million renovation of Pioneer Park to attract families, but residents and officials remain concerned about persistent drug use and crime, noting that increased police presence alone has not resolved underlying safety issues.
Salt Lake City unveiled an $18 million renovation of Pioneer Park, hoping new features and activities would draw families back. Salt Lake City unveiled an $18 million renovation of Pioneer Park, hoping new features and activities would draw families back.
But for one man who spent years documenting crime and drug use there, the investment raised a bigger question: Would a park renovation make people feel safe enough to return?
“It’s the highest area of crime in the entire state. That’s not acceptable. And so, the question is, what are we going to do about it? We have people who are being preyed upon by the drug cartels and drug dealers.
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