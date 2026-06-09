Salt Lake City, county sue feds over proposed ICE facility on west side

Leaders of Salt Lake City and Salt Lake County filed a joint lawsuit against the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

A warehouse in Salt Lake City is intended for use as an Immigration and Customs Enforcement "mega center.

" Salt Lake City and Salt Lake County filed a lawsuit on Monday seeking to stop the project. The lawsuit claims the facility violates federal law and poses health risks. SALT LAKE CITY — Leaders of Salt Lake City and Salt Lake County filed a joint lawsuit against the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and U.S. Department of Homeland Security over a proposed detention facility within a warehouse district in Utah's capital city.

The city and county filed the U.S. District Court of Utah on Monday, seeking to halt what they say is an "unlawful decision" to convert a warehouse into an immigration detention facility in Salt Lake City without following federal law.

"This kind of facility has no place in Salt Lake City, not only due to its inhumane nature but also because of our limited water supply, the increased strain on public utilities systems, and the potentially drastic public health and safety impacts it would have on our residents," Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall said in a statement. "Salt Lakers are legally entitled to public review and reasoned decision-making on major actions by the federal government, and it is my responsibility as mayor to defend these rights.

"which faded somewhat when the Department of Homeland Security ordered a pause for review in April City and county officials argue that the facility would have environmental, economic, public health and safety impacts for the region, which they say federal officials have yet to address. The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written. Carter Williams is a reporter for KSL.

He covers Salt Lake City, statewide transportation issues, outdoors, the environment and weather. He is a graduate of Southern Utah University.

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