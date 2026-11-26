Salt Lake City leaders consider a discounted lease to expand The Other Side Village from 60 to 420 affordable units, aiming to resolve chronic homelessness through community-supported housing and social enterprise.

Salt Lake City is preparing to vote on a significant expansion of The Other Side Village, a unique housing initiative designed to address chronic homelessness. The city council is scheduled to consider whether to approve a discounted land lease for an additional 37.5 acres of land. This decision will determine if the village can quadruple its size and increase its housing capacity from 60 units to 420 units for residents who have experienced long-term homelessness.

Expansion Details and Facility Growth

The proposed expansion would increase the total footprint of The Other Side Village from its original 8.1 acres to a comprehensive 37.5-acre site. Located near 1882 W. Indiana Avenue, the village would transform from a small pilot program into a large-scale residential community. The new plan includes the construction of 420 total residential units, with 378 specifically designated as deeply affordable housing for those in need. In addition to residential structures, the development plans incorporate 14,400 square feet of additional neighborhood centers, 16,000 square feet of retail space, and a non-denominational chapel. These additions will complement the existing 30,000 square feet of space currently used for neighborhood and community centers, as well as social enterprise buildings.

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Leadership Defends Program and Funding

Joseph Grenny, the co-founder of The Other Side Academy and The Other Side Village, has publicly defended the strict rules and intensive recovery programs implemented at the facility. The village operates under a model that requires residents to complete an extensive recovery program led by The Other Side Academy before securing housing. This approach has drawn scrutiny from some observers, but Grenny maintains that the intensity of the treatment is necessary for lasting change. The initiative has already secured $39 million of the estimated $57 million required for the buildout, with an additional $12 million currently in the fundraising pipeline. Major contributors include The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and various public and philanthropic donors. Gail Miller, a prominent donor, stated that the project restores dignity and brings hope to the community.

Economic Model and Lease Terms

The financial structure of the expansion relies on a $2-per-year discounted land lease offered by the city for at least 20 years, extending through October 2063. This arrangement utilizes land adjacent to the existing village, bringing the total city-owned land in the area to 45.1 acres, valued at over $20 million. The city argues that this below-market ground lease is an appropriate use of resources because it advances reasonable goals to increase affordable housing availability. The village aims to become self-reliant through revenue generated by side businesses like The Other Side Donuts, which provide jobs to individuals in recovery programs. This economic model reduces reliance on ongoing fundraising and supports the operational costs of the village.

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Community Impact and Regulatory Conditions

The expansion project promises to provide long-term, community-supported housing to residents who have experienced chronic homelessness. The Salt Lake City Department of Community and Neighborhood officials noted that the village can offer scales of support that the city likely could not provide on its own. At least 324 residential units will be constructed and made affordable for individuals or families meeting the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development definition of chronically homeless. The proposal includes strict conditions, such as requiring at least 5 percent of the affordable units to be wheelchair accessible. Furthermore, only 10 percent of all units can have unrestricted rents tied to staff, ensuring that the majority of housing remains affordable for the target population. The Other Side Village will also accept responsibility for environmental remediation, construction, operation, and maintenance costs tied to the land.

Next Steps in the Approval Process

Salt Lake City leaders will hold a public hearing about the expansion on December 1. The hearing is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. at Salt Lake City Hall, located at 451 S. State. Following the public hearing, the City Council will hold a vote tentatively scheduled for later in December. This legislative step is crucial for finalizing the discounted land lease that will allow The Other Side Village to proceed with its ambitious expansion plans. The outcome of this vote will determine whether the city officially endorses the growth of this pilot program, which began after Salt Lake City leaders passed a resolution in 2022 to test the concept of addressing homelessness spikes following the pandemic.