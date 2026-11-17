The Salt Lake Chamber's 50th Annual Women & Business Conference recognized Sandi Hendry with the ATHENA Leadership Award and honored six women with Pathfinder Awards for their business and community contributions in Salt Lake City.

The Salt Lake Chamber's 50th Annual Women & Business Conference took place on Wednesday in Salt Lake City, celebrating exceptional female leadership and business achievements. The event highlighted the contributions of prominent local leaders through its prestigious ATHENA Leadership and Pathfinder awards.

Sandi Sumner Hendry, founder and CEO of Minky Couture, received the 2026 ATHENA Leadership Award. This distinction honors individuals who excel in their professions, serve their communities, and help other women develop as leaders. Hendry stood center stage, joined by the winners of the Pathfinder Awards, including Heidi Woodbury, Jill Borst, Sally Steed, Victoria Petro, Abby Osborne, and Carin Crowe.

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Hendry's Journey From Trunk Sales to Luxury Brand

The origin of Minky Couture traces back to 2009, when Hendry's daughter Shannon became seriously ill and spent an extended period of time in the hospital. One day, Shannon asked for a really soft blanket to wrap up in when her family would not be there. After days of looking without success, Hendry took matters into her own hands and had a blanket made out of a new minky material.

Building a successful business is one way to shape Utah's business community, while helping other women find their place in that community is another. Hendry began selling blankets out of the back of her trunk after founding Minky Couture. Since those humble beginnings, Minky has grown into a well-known luxury blanket brand with six stores across Utah.

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ATHENA Recipients Recognize Community Service

Service and love have remained at the forefront of Hendry's mission throughout her entrepreneurial journey. Hendry noted in her acceptance speech that Minky donates blankets to hospitals for premature babies and veterans. She emphasized that Minky Couture donates thousands of blankets to charities, hospitals, and fundraisers.

We feel very blessed to have this opportunity to help others and know it wouldn't be possible without our amazing customers and supporters, Hendry stated. Her journey from an elementary school teacher for 30 years to a business leader demonstrates the diverse paths women take to achieve leadership roles. She graduated from Brigham Young University with degrees in education and business before entering the corporate arena.

Six Pathfinders Highlight Diverse Leadership Roles

The conference also recognized six women with Pathfinder Awards, which recognizes outstanding businesswomen and community leaders. Sally Steed, vice president of sales at Deseret News; Jill Borst, head of Goldman Sachs Salt Lake City office; Carin Crowe, CEO of Habitat for Humanity Greater Salt Lake Area; Abby Osborne, vice president at Utah 2034 Olympic Organizing Committee; Victoria Petro, Salt Lake City Council member and executive director at Utah Hispanic Chamber of Commerce; and Heidi Woodbury, senior vice president at the University of Utah, were honored.

Short videos highlighting each recipient's career achievements played during the ceremony, showcasing their work in areas ranging from business development to community leadership. The diverse group represented various sectors including finance, healthcare, media, government, and education. Each award recipient brought a unique perspective on leadership and community impact to the event.

Women-Owned Businesses Drive Economic Growth

The event underscored the significant economic impact of female entrepreneurship. Sally Steed noted that women-owned businesses comprise 40.6% of all businesses in the United States. These businesses employ 12.6 million people and generate $2.8 trillion in revenue, highlighting the substantial role women play in the national economy.

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During the conference, Hendry congratulated all pathfinder recipients, specifically her dear friend Steed. Her wit and her kindness is unbelievable. She wakes up each day to find someone to serve and give back, Hendry said. So congratulations, Sally, to you and to all the remarkable women that were pathfinders in honor today.

Keynote Speakers Address Career and Cultural Shifts

Melanie Paris Jones, CEO of Sego Leadership, Sheri Dew, executive vice president and chief content officer at Deseret Management Corporation, and Ruth Todd, executive vice president at Deseret Management Corporation, spoke at the Salt Lake Chamber's 50th annual Women & Business Conference and ATHENA Awards on Wednesday in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The conference also featured keynote speakers Nicole Robison, founder of Swig, and Army Col. Lisa Jaster. Attendees had the opportunity to participate in three rounds of breakout sessions, with multiple discussions offered during each round. One breakout class was titled, It Would Have Been Nice to Know … Lessons From Women Who've Led, hosted by Sheri Dew and Ruth Todd.

They discussed how Utah culture has shaped how women think about career and worth. They also asked what story Utah women want to pass on to the next generation of women in business. The event served as a platform for sharing experiences and strategies for future leaders. The Salt Lake Chamber continues to support women's advancement through such annual gatherings.