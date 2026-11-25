Advocates gathered at Salt Lake City International Airport to protest ICE detainee flights, citing inhumane treatment of shackled immigrants and family separation ahead of Thanksgiving.

Immigrant rights advocates assembled at Salt Lake City International Airport on Tuesday to publicly demonstrate against the charter flights used by Immigration and Customs Enforcement to transport detainees. The protest coincided with coordinated actions planned at airports across the United States, specifically timed to draw attention to the practice just before the Thanksgiving holiday.

Protest Origins and Thanksgiving Context

Marie Cornwall joined a group of demonstrators in a designated free speech area located within the baggage claim section of the terminal. She stated that the timing of the demonstration was intended to highlight the contrast between the traditional spirit of Thanksgiving and the reality faced by separated families. Cornwall emphasized that the crackdown on illegal immigration prevents many individuals from spending the holiday with their loved ones. The group chanted slogans such as "So it's no ICE flights and protect families" while holding signs to engage with passing travelers.

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Operational Details of General Aviation Flights

These chartered flights operate out of the airport's general aviation area rather than the main passenger terminals. According to reports, these flights have been occurring since at least April to haul detainees to various detention facilities nationwide or to deport them. The detainees typically arrive at the general aviation area in vans and are then led up boarding stairs to the aircraft while shackled at both their wrists and ankles. This operational setup keeps the process distinct from regular commercial air travel.

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Witness Accounts of Detainee Treatment

Jane Bryner, who has witnessed the loading of airplanes numerous times from behind a chain-link fence, described the scenes as devastating. She noted that older individuals often struggle to climb the stairs while in restraints, which she argues ignores their basic dignity and rights. Bryner suspects that many detainees do not have criminal records and that the government moves them around strategically to hinder their ability to communicate with legal counsel. Sue Widdison also participated by wearing plastic shackles to simulate the metal restraints used on detainees. Widdison travels to the airport up to three times a week to document these events and asserts that the treatment resembles holding people as chattel.

Flight Statistics and Community Impact

TJ Young, who closely tracks Immigration and Customs Enforcement air travel, reported that more than 129 flights have departed from Salt Lake City in 2026. These operations involve four different airlines handling the chartered transport. Widdison believes one of the primary goals of these frequent flights is to create a sense of terror within the immigrant community. The protests aim to expose what activists view as excessive actions by immigration authorities and the callous nature of these transportation methods.