Salt Cafe in East Preston Becomes First West Sussex Venue to Operate Year-Round After 70 Years

Salt Cafe in East Preston marks 70 years of family ownership by opening its doors for winter for the first time, offering expanded menus and new facilities.

Salt Cafe in East Preston, West Sussex, has officially become the first establishment in its seventy-year history to remain open throughout the winter season. This historic decision, finalized by the current owners, concludes a long-standing pattern of seasonal operation that has defined the local coastal tourism landscape since the 1950s. The move transforms a humble ice-cream kiosk into a permanent year-round destination for both residents and tourists visiting the South Coast.

Imogen Steel and her mother Rachael have taken full control of the business, bringing the venue firmly back into direct family management earlier this year. Their strategic shift to全年 operation follows significant infrastructure upgrades designed to withstand the harsher British winter weather. The duo aims to preserve the original ethos of the Steel family business while adapting to the evolving tastes of modern visitors.

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The Steel family first acquired the site in 1957, purchasing Salt Cafe alongside several caravan sites and a nearby pub. Imogen Steel notes that her grandfather recognized the potential of the location on a stretch of coastline that has since evolved into a sought-after holiday destination. The property has remained in the family throughout its existence, despite various management changes and leasing arrangements over the decades.

The original structure was a simple white wooden hut with no visible seating, primarily serving vanilla ice-cream scoops and sausages to British tourists. Historical planning documents from the era suggest the kiosk may have also cooked sausages during those early decades of operation. Over time, the venue operated as a small shack under different hands before the Steels revived its fortunes with a comprehensive modernization plan.

To support the transition to a year-round business, the family has invested heavily in physical improvements to the venue. Imogen explains that they installed a pergola structure with a shelter and added numerous tables, including new seating placed directly on the beach. These changes create a welcoming environment even during inclement weather, allowing customers to sit comfortably with their dogs or enjoy a hot coffee on a cold day.

Rachael highlights that her husband constructed the covered area specifically to enhance the winter dining experience. The space is now decorated with fairy lights and chic signage, creating a cozy atmosphere that contrasts with the traditional seaside shack. These upgrades, combined with the hiring of a skilled chef, have resulted in an influx of both new and returning customers who appreciate the improved facilities and food quality.

The current menu represents a significant expansion from the early days of just selling sweets and snacks. The establishment now features a full breakfast and lunch selection, including homemade soups, cheesy chips, and scotch eggs. Rachael notes that the menu is crafted using fresh ingredients from good suppliers, with the summer menu featuring highly popular items such as fish and chips, burgers, and toasties.

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Staff retention has been strong, with some employees having worked at the cafe since they were students working weekends at school. This loyalty mirrors the support received from the local community in East Preston, which Rachael describes as being very chuffed with the recent improvements. Loyal customers who have visited the spot for the past twenty years continue to return, drawn by the consistent quality and nostalgic charm of the location.

The surge in winter business aligns with broader tourism trends in the region. East Preston has become increasingly accessible to visitors from London, with many houses along the beach converted into holiday rentals. Imogen observed that tourists are staying longer and returning multiple times during the same weekend, indicating a shift toward longer-term stays in the area.

The popularity of the coastal location has led to some visitors deciding to sell their homes elsewhere and relocate to East Preston permanently. The Steels note that people often stumble upon the cafe during holidays and become so attached to the cute living environment that they move there. This growing appeal validates the decision to operate Salt Cafe as a year-round entity rather than just a summer attraction.

As for whether the Steel family will ever sell Salt Cafe? Rachael says, 'Definitely not.' and admits they have been asked a few times. The decision to stay open in winter is a testament to the family's commitment to the business and the community. The cafe stands as a beacon of continuity and adaptation on the West Sussex coast.

The establishment's success in the winter months also reflects a wider trend of British tourists seeking local, high-quality experiences over international travel. With travel costs soaring and logistical hurdles increasing, domestic tourism has seen a resurgence. Salt Cafe is well-positioned to capture this market with its unique blend of nostalgia and modern comfort.

The cafe's location on a secret south coast beach offers a quiet retreat from the more crowded tourist hotspots. This relative obscurity has become a selling point, attracting visitors looking for an authentic and less commercialized seaside experience. The Steels are keen to maintain this charm while expanding their operational capacity.

Looking ahead, the family plans to continue refining their menu and services to meet the demands of winter visitors. They are committed to maintaining the high standards that have earned them a reputation for excellence. The transition to a year-round business model is seen as a sustainable path for the future of the cafe.

The investment in infrastructure and menu development has clearly paid off in terms of customer engagement. Reports indicate a busy period for the cafe since the onset of the colder months. This success story serves as an inspiration for other small businesses in the region looking to diversify their offerings.

The community response has been overwhelmingly positive, with locals appreciating the extended hours and consistent service. The cafe has become a gathering point for residents seeking a warm and welcoming atmosphere. This social role is just as important as its commercial function in the eyes of the owners.

Imogen and Rachael Steel represent a new generation of hospitality entrepreneurs who are reimagining traditional businesses. Their approach combines respect for history with a forward-thinking attitude. The success of Salt Cafe demonstrates the viability of year-round operation in a traditionally seasonal market.

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The cafe's journey from a simple white wooden hut to a cozy, well-equipped winter destination is remarkable. It reflects the changing nature of tourism and the evolving needs of consumers. The Steel family has navigated these changes with skill and determination.

As the winter season progresses, Salt Cafe will continue to welcome visitors from all walks of life. Its story is one of resilience, adaptation, and community spirit. The cafe stands as a landmark in East Preston, a testament to the power of family enterprise and local pride.

The decision to stay open has set a new benchmark for hospitality on the West Sussex coast. Other businesses may look to Salt Cafe as a model for sustainable growth. The success of this initiative could encourage a broader shift in the regional tourism industry.

The cafe's commitment to using fresh, high-quality ingredients remains a cornerstone of its appeal. Customers are consistently impressed by the food and the warm hospitality. These elements combine to create a memorable experience that keeps people coming back.

The visual transformation of the cafe is striking, with the pergola and fairy lights creating a magical atmosphere at night. This ambiance is particularly appealing during the darker winter evenings. The attention to detail in the decor enhances the overall customer experience.

The family's pride in their business is evident in every aspect of their operation. They are deeply invested in the success of Salt Cafe and the well-being of their staff. This dedication creates a positive and supportive work environment that translates to excellent customer service.

The cafe's role in the local economy is significant, providing employment and attracting visitors to the area. Its success contributes to the vitality of East Preston as a tourist destination. The Steels are proud to play a part in the community's prosperity.

The story of Salt Cafe is not just about business; it is about preserving a piece of local history. The Steel family has ensured that the legacy of the cafe is passed down through the generations. This sense of continuity is a rare and valuable asset in the modern world.

As the cafe enters its second winter of year-round operation, the outlook remains optimistic. The family is confident in their ability to maintain and grow their customer base. Salt Cafe is set to become a permanent and cherished fixture of the East Preston landscape.

The success of this venture highlights the potential for small businesses to thrive in niche markets. By focusing on quality and experience, Salt Cafe has carved out a unique position for itself. The family's vision and hard work have paid off in a meaningful way.

The cafe's integration into the community is a key factor in its success. It is more than just a place to eat; it is a social hub. This deep connection with the local population provides a strong foundation for long-term sustainability.