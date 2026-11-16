Salpointe Catholic mourns three students killed in car crash

Nearly 1,000 people gathered in prayer for a vigil to honor the lives of students Maddy Rhea, Alex Schneider, and Joel Slavin.

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Salpointe Catholic High School community gathered for a vigil on Sunday after three students were killed in a car crash Saturday evening.

The school identified the students as 17-year-old Maddy Rhea, 18-year-old Alex Schnider, and 16-year-old Joel Slavin. Friends, family and classmates came together in prayer at the school, led by the Diocese of Tucson, as the community began processing the loss. Tony Jin, Student Body President at Salpointe Catholic High School, knew all three students well. He said the news reached him without warning.

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"I got a call telling me that three of my classmates had just passed away, and I was thinking about their family and friends. That made me heartbroken.

" Jin said. Jin had a strong friendship with Schnider, bonding with him over anime and action figures. He recalled a recent exchange that now carries a different meaning.

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"A couple months ago I got him a like action figure as a gift and he was telling me how he has like a bookshelf with his collection " Jin said. The sudden loss of his friend still has Jin in shock.

"I just couldn't believe that was the last time he shared something with me," Jin said. "The one time I walked across the hall and I waved at him, I couldn't accept that was the last time I'd see him, and there wouldn't be any other time for me to see, not just Alex, but also Maddie and Joel.

" Ardemis Martin, Principal of Salpointe Catholic High School, said the school is mobilizing every resource it has to support students through the days and weeks ahead. "We have all of our counselors that are going to be here and available, and we're bringing in local grief counselors from Tucson and the Diocese of Tucson," Martin said. All of our priests will be made available throughout the day and into all of the coming weeks.

We know that grief is not linear. It's going to be difficult tomorrow, next week, next month.

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" Sunday's vigil was led by Bishop James Misko of the Diocese of Tucson, who spoke to the gathered community about the purpose of coming together. "Tonight we've come here to the school so that we might walk together, so that we might pray together, so that we might give Maddie, Alex and Joel to God, place them in God's hands as we pray for ourselves so that we can piece this together. " Misko said.

Misko also paused at a statue of St. Joseph on campus, where he left a written intention in a book set aside for that purpose.

"I came over to this statue of St. Joseph here, and there's this beautiful book here that offers an opportunity to place intentions in here," Misko said. "I wrote here, for Maddie, Alex, and Joel, may God take them into himself for all eternity. Amen. " ---- STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE