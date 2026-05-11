Salon.com shuts down after 31 years, citing unsustainable publishing model

Salon.com, the digital news site founded on Nov. 20, 1995 by David Talbot, announced Thursday it is closing after 31 years. The editors said the business realities of independent digital journalism have changed profoundly and its publishing model is no longer sustainable.

Salon.com, the digital news site known for its political and cultural commentary, said Thursday it is closing after 31 years. The site shared the news in an open letter to readers.

The letter said it is difficult to find the right words for the end of something that has meant so much to so many people. It added that Salon was never just a website, but an idea about what journalism could be, born when the internet was still a largely unexplored frontier. Salon launched on Nov. 20, 1995 by a small group of journalists led by David Talbot.

Also read Salon to Shut Down After 31 Years

Salon Launches As Digital Journalism Pioneer

When Salon launched in November 1995, the web was a very different place. A small group of journalists set out to create something original: a publication with a strong voice, a curiosity about the world and a belief that the internet could bring journalism and readers together in new ways. The editorial team wrote that they helped pioneer a form of journalism that would come to define an entirely new era of publishing.

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The letter said that over three decades, Salon brought together politics, culture, criticism and ideas in a way that was distinctly its own. The editors wrote that their journalism examined power and politics, questioned assumptions, surfaced stories that deserved attention and made room for perspectives that were too often overlooked. The San Francisco-based site was known for launching numerous writers careers and was a daily stop for many readers in the days before social media.

Among the film critics that wrote for Salon were Stephanie Zacharek, Andrew OHehir and Charles Taylor. The sites television writers and critics included Heather Havrilesky, Hanh Nguyen, Maureen Ryan and Melanie McFarland. Journalists like Jake Tapper, Glenn Greenwald, Rebecca Traister and Alex Pareene also wrote for the outlet over the years. The publication saw a string of top editors including Talbot, Joan Walsh and outgoing editor Joseph Neese.

Salon Joins Buzzfeed Among Sites Shutting Down

Salon joins later-arriving sites such as Buzzfeed and Gawker that found it difficult to monetize cultural and topical reporting for a general audience and eventually shut down. The business realities of independent digital journalism have changed profoundly over the years, the editors continued in their statement. After careful consideration, we have reached the difficult decision that our publishing model is no longer sustainable. We know this news will be deeply disappointing to many of you, and we share that sadness.

The outlets closure followed years of downsizing in Salons newsroom. It also came amid widespread cuts in the media industry driven by tech-related changes and a volatile advertising market, among other factors. Thirty-one years is a remarkable run, but what matters most is what happened during those years: the journalism, the ideas, the voices, the conversations and the community that grew around them. Salon helped demonstrate what digital journalism could be and could become. We hope that legacy will continue to matter long after today.