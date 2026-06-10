Salomon has launched a new shoe in collaboration with The Broken Arm, featuring a contrasting speckled outsole finish and a bold design. The shoe will be available in two colorways, Cosmic Sky and Black Olive, on June 16 globally through Salomon.com and select retailers worldwide.

Grounding the shoe is a sole unit inspired by Salomon 's S/Lab Cross 2, featuring a contrasting speckled outsole finish that makes each pair subtly unique.

The new Salomon x The Broken Arm Savàt will launch in two colorways, Cosmic Sky and Black Olive, on June 16 globally through Salomon.com and select retailers worldwide. This latest partnership between the two companies comes after Guillaume Meyzenq, president and chief executive officer of Salomon, expressed interest in collaborating with influential figures in the sports and fashion industries, such as Boris Bidjan Saberi and The Broken Arm.

Meyzenq noted that Salomon was not initially looking to cater to the street-style crowd, but rather to anticipate and meet the needs of consumers. The brand has realized that it can successfully combine its expertise in mountain sports with the desire to inspire and create a sense of wonder in its customers. The new Salomon x The Broken Arm Savàt in Cosmic Sky showcases the shoe's unique design, while the Black Olive colorway offers a more subdued alternative.

Both colorways are set to be released on June 16, marking the latest chapter in Salomon's ongoing partnership with The Broken Arm. The collaboration has resulted in a shoe that not only meets the needs of consumers but also pushes the boundaries of what is possible in the world of sports and fashion. The new Salomon x The Broken Arm Savàt is a testament to the brand's ability to adapt and evolve while remaining true to its core values.

As the shoe is set to be released globally, fans of Salomon and The Broken Arm can expect to see the shoe in select retailers and online through Salomon.com. The new Salomon x The Broken Arm Savàt is a must-have for anyone looking to stay ahead of the curve in the world of sports and fashion.

The shoe's unique design and high-quality materials make it a standout in the market, and its release is sure to generate significant interest among fashion enthusiasts and outdoor enthusiasts alike. With its bold design and attention to detail, the new Salomon x The Broken Arm Savàt is poised to become a staple in the world of sports and fashion.

The shoe's release on June 16 marks the beginning of a new era for Salomon, one that is characterized by innovation, creativity, and a commitment to excellence. As the brand continues to push the boundaries of what is possible, fans can expect to see even more exciting collaborations and product releases in the future. The new Salomon x The Broken Arm Savàt is a testament to the power of collaboration and the importance of staying true to one's core values.

By working together with influential figures in the sports and fashion industries, Salomon has been able to create a shoe that is not only unique but also meets the needs of consumers. The brand's commitment to innovation and creativity has resulted in a product that is sure to generate significant interest among fashion enthusiasts and outdoor enthusiasts alike.

The new Salomon x The Broken Arm Savàt is a must-have for anyone looking to stay ahead of the curve in the world of sports and fashion. With its bold design and high-quality materials, the shoe is poised to become a staple in the market. The release of the new Salomon x The Broken Arm Savàt marks the beginning of a new era for Salomon, one that is characterized by innovation, creativity, and a commitment to excellence.

As the brand continues to push the boundaries of what is possible, fans can expect to see even more exciting collaborations and product releases in the future. The new Salomon x The Broken Arm Savàt is a testament to the power of collaboration and the importance of staying true to one's core values.

By working together with influential figures in the sports and fashion industries, Salomon has been able to create a shoe that is not only unique but also meets the needs of consumers. The brand's commitment to innovation and creativity has resulted in a product that is sure to generate significant interest among fashion enthusiasts and outdoor enthusiasts alike.

The new Salomon x The Broken Arm Savàt is a must-have for anyone looking to stay ahead of the curve in the world of sports and fashion. With its bold design and high-quality materials, the shoe is poised to become a staple in the market. The release of the new Salomon x The Broken Arm Savàt marks the beginning of a new era for Salomon, one that is characterized by innovation, creativity, and a commitment to excellence.

As the brand continues to push the boundaries of what is possible, fans can expect to see even more exciting collaborations and product releases in the future





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Salomon The Broken Arm Savàt Cosmic Sky Black Olive June 16 Global Release Innovation Creativity Fashion Sports Outdoor Enthusiasts Fashion Enthusiasts

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