Salma Hayek posted a fun behind-the-scenes video of herself dancing in lingerie on the Grown Ups 3 set, while also discussing how the franchise helped her overcome typecasting and embrace comedic roles after years of industry restrictions.

Salma Hayek has recently offered fans an exclusive and vibrant glimpse into the behind-the-scenes atmosphere of the highly anticipated Grown Ups 3, sharing a lighthearted video on her Instagram platform that has quickly garnered significant attention from her devoted followers.

The renowned actress, who reprises her beloved role as Roxanne Chase-Feder, the stylish fashion designer and wife of character Lenny Feder, was captured in a moment of pure joy and spontaneity on the film set. In the widely circulated clip, Hayek is seen comfortably seated on a folded chair, enjoying a relaxing massage administered by a crew member.

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Salma Hayek Dances On Grown Ups 3 Set

She is dressed in a striking black lingerie-styled lace satin dress, which features delicate spaghetti straps and a plunging neckline that accentuates her elegant figure. The garment, characterized by its high-slit opening which flutters gracefully in the breeze, serves as a bold fashion statement that complements the lively energy of the scene. As the massage continues, Hayek unexpectedly begins to dance cheerfully, moving her body to the infectious rhythm of the Billy Idol classic, Dancing with Myself.

This particular track holds a special significance for the franchise, as it was also prominently featured in the previous installment, Grown Ups 2, creating a thematic link between the sequels. The video caption reads, On the set of #GrownUps3 Dancing with myself while getting a massage, highlighting the carefree spirit that permeates the production. The internet community has reacted with widespread enthusiasm to the visual, with netizens flooding the comments section with praise and admiration for the actress's charismatic presence.

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One viewer expressed their excitement by stating that the video is so engaging and hoped the final film would live up to the high standards set by the previous two entries. Another fan remarked that only Salma Hayek possesses the unique ability to transform a simple massage session into a memorable dance performance, labeling the moment as absolutely iconic.

Actress Reflects On Career Typecasting And Comedy Roles

A third commenter echoed this sentiment, suggesting that this is precisely how everyone should approach life, emphasizing the importance of constant enjoyment and joy. Beyond the immediate reaction to the video, Hayek has also opened up about her career trajectory, reflecting on how her role in the Grown Ups franchise fundamentally shifted her professional opportunities. She revealed that she spent much of her early career typecast and was frequently denied comedic roles, despite her lifelong passion for humor.

She noted that it was only after meeting Adam Sandler and being cast in a comedy during her forties that she broke through the barriers that had previously limited her. The industry once told her that because she was perceived as sexy, she was not permitted to display a sense of humor, a constraint that also extended to being perceived as smart.

Hayek expressed that while these restrictions were disappointing at the time, she now embraces the irony, noting that she is performing in every genre available to her during a stage of life where she was once told her career would have expired, concluding with a statement that she is laughing rather than feeling sad or angry. In the broader context of recent entertainment news, the wrap of production for Grown Ups 3 marks a significant milestone for the comedy franchise, bringing Adam Sandler and Chris Rock's collaborative project one step closer to its theatrical release.

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Industry News Includes Other Major Castings And Releases

This development coincides with other major shifts in the industry, including the digital release of Without Blood, the war drama featuring Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie, which is now becoming available to home audiences this fall. Meanwhile, speculation continues to swirl around other high-profile casting decisions and directorial changes, such as the confirmation that Robert Pattinson will portray James Bond for Amazon MGM after months of intense rumors, and the resurfaced comments from the actor regarding his past doubts about his suitability for the iconic role.

Additionally, M. Night Shyamalan has fans curious about potential revisions to his most famous works, while Skyler Gisondo has shared insights into the unique directorial style of James Gunn following recent changes in the film industry. These diverse stories highlight the dynamic and ever-evolving nature of celebrity culture, where moments of personal joy on set, such as Hayek's dance, intersect with major production announcements and career reflections, creating a rich tapestry of contemporary media narratives that captivate global audiences.