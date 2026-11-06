Salma Hayek Receives Jane Fonda Humanitarian Award at Women in Film Honors

Salma Hayek receives the Jane Fonda Humanitarian Award at the Women in Film Honors event in Beverly Hills, joined by Sharon Stone and Kerry Washington.

Salma Hayek received the Jane Fonda Humanitarian Award during the Women in Film Honors ceremony held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles on Thursday.

The prestigious honor recognized Hayek for her significant contributions to cinema and her persistent advocacy for the rights of women, children, and immigrants.

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The event aimed to elevate leading voices in the entertainment industry while supporting the organization career development and research programs.

Hayek arrived alongside industry heavyweights Sharon Stone and Kerry Washington, creating a star-studded presence on the red carpet.

The actress marked a personal milestone earlier in the year, celebrating her sixtieth birthday in September with a social media post captioned 60 and grateful.

Her attire for the evening featured a long-sleeved blue dress with ruched detailing around the waist and a prominent gold embellishment.

She paired the figure-clinging ensemble with black heels, chunky gold bracelets, and gold earrings.

Her long, dark hair was parted down the middle and worn straight past her shoulders, complementing dramatic winged eyeliner and a nude satin lip tint.

Sharon Stone commanded attention in a bold look consisting of a long black leather coat secured with a belt.

The Basic Instinct actress completed her ensemble with sheer black tights, black pumps, and a black handbag.

Her blonde hair was swept back from her face, highlighting her poised presence on the carpet.

Kerry Washington presented a polished aesthetic in a structured jacket with a plunging neckline, tied with black and blue fabric at the front.

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She wore a black lace top and a black miniskirt, accessorized with black tights, heels, and a long black clutch.

Washington kept her accessories minimal with small earrings, allowing the structured nature of her outfit to remain the focal point.

Jane Fonda attended the event in person to support the honorees and the organization mission.

The Barefoot in the Park actress appeared in a chic dark green blazer and matching trousers.

She completed her look with sleek green pumps and a dazzling necklace, embodying the timeless elegance associated with her long-standing career.

Fonda struck a variety of poses on the red carpet and later paused for a series of snaps with Hayek.

The two stars stood hand-in-hand before Hayek laid a playful kiss on Fonda's hand for the cameras.

Fonda notably presented the humanitarian award to Hayek shortly after the event kicked off at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Hayak and Fonda later took part in a discussion as they sat on the stage while the audience watched.

Stone also held a smile as she talked to the attendees and presented an award to Hannah Waddingham.

Waddingham wowed in a sleeveless teal satin dress that had a plunging neckline on the front.

The Game of Thrones star opted for a pair of open-toed pumps and styled her blonde locks into a chic updo.

The duo were seen sharing an embrace on stage during a friendly moment following the presentation.

Natalia Bryant, daughter of the late Kobe Bryant, also attended the glamorous event.

She appeared radiant in a one-shoulder dark blue dress that stopped just below her ankles.

Bryant slipped into a pair of gold strappy heels and allowed her locks to flow down in light waves.

Olivia Munn made an appearance in a cream-colored skirt as well as a sequin top.

Her dark brunette hair was parted in the middle and cascaded down past her shoulders.

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Jaime Ray Newman made a statement in a sleeveless red dress that contained a satin skirt falling into a short train.

Caylee Cowan stepped onto the red carpet wearing a sleeveless white dress with yellow straps wrapping around her shoulders.

Her dark locks were parted in the middle and flowed down behind her while her bangs fell straight onto her forehead.

Adria Arjona stunned in a short-sleeved white dress that clung to her figure and slipped into a pair of white heels.

Her hair was pulled back into a sleek updo, preventing any loose strands from falling onto her face.

Arjona also opted for a pair of mini silver earrings as well as a flashing silver ring on her right hand.

She was spotted with partner Jason Momoa, who was also in attendance in a dark gray suit.

Arjona held a big smile on her face as she crossed paths with Stone, and the pair fell into a friendly embrace.

Emmy Rossum was stylish in a long-sleeved black satin top as well as a pair of matching trousers.

She slipped into a pair of closed-toed black shoes and pulled back her locks into a sleek bun.

Jess Weixler showed off her sense of style in a sleeveless dress that had white floral details on the material.

Katherine LaNasa was chic in a long-sleeved black dress that had draped satin fabric adding a fashionable flare.

Once the main event kicked off, celebrities were seen stepping onto the stage for various presentations.

Salma Hayek was accompanied to the Beverly Hilton Hotel by her husband, Francois-Henri Pinault.

Pinault dressed for the occasion in a classic black suit with a white dress shirt and a black tie.

The couple posed together for photographers, marking a public appearance that highlighted their support for Hayek's professional endeavors.

The Women in Film Honors event serves as a critical platform for honoring today's leading voices in entertainment.

Beyond the celebrity sightings and fashion displays, the gathering supports the organization advocacy work and research programs.

By highlighting the achievements of women like Hayek, Stone, and Washington, the event aims to foster a more inclusive environment.

The event concluded with a celebration of the diverse talents and humanitarian efforts that define the current generation of Hollywood's most influential women.