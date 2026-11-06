Salma Hayek Announces Birth of Fourth Grandchild Francois at November Event

Salma Hayek revealed the arrival of her fourth grandchild, Francois, during a Women In Film Honors event in Beverly Hills on November 5, celebrating her growing family.

Salma Hayek shared a profound personal milestone during the Women In Film Honors event held in Beverly Hills on Thursday, November 5. The acclaimed actress walked the red carpet accompanied by her husband, Kering CEO Francois-Henry Pinault, to celebrate significant achievements in the industry while marking a new chapter in her extended family. During the gathering, Hayek publicly acknowledged the recent arrival of her fourth grandchild, bringing a new name into the family lineage that spans four living generations.

Hayek Reveals Fourth Grandchild Francois Name

Salma Hayek officially welcomed her fourth grandchild, named Francois, during the celebratory occasion. The actress took to social media in August to announce the birth, describing the infant as a blessing and noting that the family has now welcomed a fourth living generation. She revealed that she calls the baby Panchito, a affectionate nickname that the infant appears to enjoy. Hayek emphasized her deep emotional connection to the newborn, stating that she loves him more than words can express and highlighting the joy this new addition has brought to the household.

Also read Collider Debut Clip Merry Christmas Aubrey Flint November 6 Release

Hayek and Pinault Family Expansion History

The expansion of Hayek's family comes years after her marriage to Francois-Henry Pinault in 2009, following a three-year courtship that began in 2006. Hayek has previously opened up about her deep desire for a large family, explaining that her body naturally produced one child, while her husband already had three children from previous relationships. She described feeling a desperate need for a child to feel complete, noting that her husband shared this yearning. The couple now raises four children together, each with distinct personalities, blending Hayek's biological child with her stepchildren.

Grandmother Joy Versus Parental Challenges

Hayek discussed the unique emotional landscape of being a grandmother during conversations at the event. When host Laura Jarrett suggested that a perk of grandparenthood is returning the crying baby to the parents, Hayek disagreed, admitting that this is one of her least favorite aspects of the role. She expressed a strong desire to keep the baby close, stating she wishes she could simply keep him in her house at all times. Her response highlighted the intense bond she feels with her grandson and the difficulty of letting him go back to his parents.

Advertisement

Extended Family Connections and Generations

The arrival of Francois adds to a sprawling family network that includes connections to other notable figures. Days before Hayek introduced her grandson to the public, her daughter-in-law, Henckel von Donnersmarck, announced on Instagram that she and her husband had become parents. She referred to her husband as the world's coolest Francois and their son as the world's cutest Francois, marking the first month of their journey as new parents. This parallel announcement underscores the rapid expansion of the Pinault and Hayek family tree across multiple generations and branches.

Impact on Hayek's Public Life and Future

This personal announcement coincides with Hayek's continued presence in the public eye through high-profile industry events. Her participation in the Women In Film Honors demonstrates her ongoing commitment to supporting women in the entertainment sector while balancing her role as a grandmother and matriarch. The focus on her fourth grandchild illustrates how she integrates her private family joys with her professional public persona. Fans and followers can expect to see Hayek continue to share glimpses of her family life, reflecting her transparency about the challenges and blessings of modern grandparenthood.