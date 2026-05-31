Salma Hayek and Husband François-Henri Pinault Steal Spotlight at Roland-Garros 2026 with PDA

Actress Salma Hayek and her billionaire husband, François-Henri Pinault, made a stylish appearance at the eighth day of the Roland-Garros 2026 tennis tournament in Paris. The couple, married since 2009, showcased their affection while enjoying the matches. Hayek turned heads in a chic black top, leather skirt, and platform sandals, complemented by oversized sunglasses, while Pinault kept it casual in a leather jacket and jeans. The piece also covers their family life, including their daughter Valentina's 18th birthday, their combined net worth, and Pinault's role as CEO of luxury conglomerate Kering.

Salma Hayek and her husband, billionaire François-Henri Pinault , were all smiles and affection as they attended the eighth day of the Roland-Garros 2026 tennis tournament in Paris on Sunday.

The actress, 59, and the businessman, 64, were seen enjoying the matches in the French capital, displaying plenty of public displays of affection. Hayek made a fashion statement in a busty low-cut black top, which she paired with a leather skirt and platform sandals. She accessorized her chic ensemble with a pair of oversized sunglasses as she cosied up to her husband.

Pinault, for his part, opted for a more understated look, wearing a leather jacket over a white T-shirt and light grey jeans. The couple's appearance at the prestigious tennis event underscores their ongoing presence in high-society circles. François-Henri Pinault is the CEO and chairman of Kering, the luxury fashion conglomerate that owns iconic brands such as Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Balenciaga, and Alexander McQueen.

His leadership since 2005 transformed Kering from a retail-focused group into a powerhouse in the luxury market. Salma Hayek, an Oscar-nominated actress known for her role in 'Frida', has built a considerable career in Hollywood and through various endorsements. Beyond their professional achievements, the pair share a close family life. They married in 2009 in Venice and have a daughter, Valentina, who recently turned 18.

Last September, Salma shared a rare photo with her daughter on Instagram to celebrate her birthday. The post, which also included François-Henri, was filled with heartfelt messages.

'We ate, we danced, we laughed, we loved… and we kept the party going all weekend. Happy birthday mi cielo, celebrating you never feels long enough ❤️,' Hayek wrote, using the Spanish term 'mi cielo' meaning 'my heaven'. The celebration took place at Chilham Castle, a historic Jacobean manor in Kent, England. The post received warm wishes from friends like Kate Hudson, Rita Ora, Lenny Kravitz, and Chelsea Handler.

Valentina has often accompanied her mother to red carpet events and premieres, including the Oscars, fueling speculation about her potential follow‑in‑her‑footsteps. In 2022, mother and daughter graced the pages of Vogue Mexico together for a special feature. Valentina has expressed interest in both acting and directing.

'I want different things, but I almost always move between four,' she told Vogue Mexico in 2023. 'I would like to be an actress and then a director because that is what makes sense in my head. Also, I think it must be more difficult to be a director if you don't have experience on the other side of the screen, that could help directing.

' Financially, Salma and François‑Henri rank among the world's wealthiest couples. They appeared on The Sunday Times Rich List for 2024 with a combined net worth of approximately $7.7 billion. Pinault's fortune stems from his stake in Kering, while Hayek's personal net worth is estimated to exceed $125 million, bolstered by her film roles and beauty partnerships.

François‑Henri was previously married to Dorothée Lepère, with whom he has two children, François and Mathilde, and he also shares a son, Augustin, with supermodel Linda Evangelista. Their outing at Roland‑Garros also placed them alongside other celebrities. Actress Lily Collins, star of 'Emily in Paris', was there with co‑star Ashley Park, who wore an orange top and sunglasses. The event highlighted the intersection of sports, fashion, and entertainment, with the Pinaults embodying a blend of corporate influence and Hollywood glamour





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Salma Hayek François-Henri Pinault Roland-Garros 2026 Paris Kering Valentina Celebrity Couple Fashion Tennis Net Worth

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Joao Fonseca has epic reaction to beating Novak Djokovic at Roland-GarrosBrazilian teenage phenom Joao Fonseca got his first career statement win over Novak Djokovic in Round 3 at Roland-Garros.

Read more »

2026 Canadian Screen Awards: Nominations and How to Watch with a VPNThe 2026 Canadian Screen Awards will honor the best in film, television, and digital media. 'Heated Rivalry' leads with 10 nominations, including Best Motion Picture, while Mike Myers will receive the Academy Icon Award. The ceremony is not scheduled to be broadcast in the U.S., but viewers outside Canada can livestream it using a VPN. The article also mentions that CBC offers occasional YouTube clips but live video is restricted to Canadian residents. Free ice cream for author Rachel Reid is noted as a perk of fame. The event features various performers and nominees including Hudson Williams, Francois Arnaud, Ksenia Daniela Kharlamova, Sophie Nélisse, and Nadine Bhabha.

Read more »

After Djokovic's historic loss, Roland-Garros will crown a first time major champion in yearsTeenager João Fonseca completed an incredible five-set comeback match to upset Novak Djokovic at the French Open, handing him his first loss to a teen.

Read more »

Naomi Osaka’s ‘Fashion Show,’ Facial Tattoos Rev Up French Open FashionThe matches at Roland-Garros provide a global stage for players, considering last year's total viewership was 324 million.

Read more »

2026 French Open Midterm Grades: Sweltering Conditions Blanket Roland GarrosThe men’s draw is wide open after Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic lost early, and the reigning champion on the women’s side is out after Coco Gauff lost.

Read more »

Inside TNT Sports' 2026 Roland-Garros NYC ExperienceThe network's in-person fan experience is a part of a multi-platform approach to raise the tournament's visibility amongst viewers.

Read more »