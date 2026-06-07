Sally Struthers Spotted Enjoying Casual Dinner in Malibu

Veteran actress Sally Struthers, known for her iconic roles in All in the Family and Gilmore Girls, was seen having a low-key sushi dinner with friends in Malibu. The 78-year-old continues to act and advocate for children's charities.

Sally Struthers , the beloved actress who became a household name in the 1970s, was recently spotted enjoying a casual evening out in Malibu . At 78, she maintains a relatively quiet personal life but remains active in her career and philanthropy.

The actress dined at the celebrity-frequented sushi spot Bui on May 22 before treating herself to frozen yogurt, showing her down-to-earth style in a comfortable black blazer and striped tee. Known for her tousled blonde hair and approachable demeanor, Struthers continues to balance her work in theater and television with her longstanding advocacy for children's charities.

Despite the passage of decades since her rise to fame, she remains recognizable to multiple generations of fans, both as Gloria Stivic from the groundbreaking sitcom All in the Family and as the eccentric Babette Dell from Gilmore Girls. The sighting offers a glimpse into the enduring, multifaceted life of an actress who has navigated the complexities of fame, body image, and longevity in the entertainment industry while staying true to her values





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