Sally Dynevor's Daughter Hattie Rejects Nepo Baby Label After Corrie Audition

Sally Dynevor's daughter Hattie says her acting career is down to her own hard work and reveals she was once turned down by Coronation Street after auditioning.

Sally Dynevor's daughter Hattie has brushed off the nepo baby label and revealed that she was once turned down by the ITV soap Coronation Street after auditioning for a part. The 22-year-old actress has acting in her blood, with a mother who is 63 and famed for playing Sally Metcalfe (nee Webster) for 40 years. Hattie spoke to The Sun about her career and the assumptions people make about her family.

Her older sister Phoebe, 31, is hugely popular thanks to her role as Daphne in Netflix's Bridgerton. Hattie acknowledges that many people might think she has an advantage because of her famous relatives, but she insists that she has to work hard to build her own career.

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Hattie Says Her Career Is Down to Her Own Work

Hattie insists that having a famous mum does not give her an easy route into the industry. Speaking to The Sun, she said: 'She can't do anything to help us really. Maybe she could get us a foot in the door, but ultimately, I have to do the work and I have to put the time in - it's down to me.'

Hattie explained that she and Phoebe have always had to deal with the nepo baby comment. She said people are quick to make that judgement, and she pointed out that her mum has always said that if Sally could get herself into a Netflix show, she would be doing that.

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Hattie's early screen career followed in her sister's footsteps. She first joined the BBC drama Waterloo Road, playing Libby Guthrie, before landing a role in the cast of Legends, a thriller produced by Netflix.

Coronation Street Audition Ended in Rejection for Hattie

Hattie revealed that she auditioned for Coronation Street but did not get the part, showing that her mother's longstanding role on the ITV soap was not enough to secure her a place on the show. She said she would never rule out appearing on the soap in the future.

Hattie also suggested a hypothetical storyline in which Sally fostered a child, only for that child to turn out to be her actual child. The remark underlined how closely she follows the soap and how her family's connection to the show is part of the conversation around her career.

Phoebe's Provence Wedding Featured Hattie as Maid of Honour

Hattie's biggest role to date was serving as Maid of Honour at her sister's wedding in Provence in August. Phoebe, 31, married American actor Cameron Fuller, 30, at the 18th-century French farmhouse Le Mas des Poiriers.

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Social media snaps that Hattie shared in September showed that the Bridgerton actress included subtle tributes to the series in the regency-themed wedding decor. The bridal suite and farmhouse exterior featured the signature lavender and mint green colour palette associated with the character's family, while the wedding crockery showcased elegant designs inspired by regency-era aesthetics.

The venue boasts more than 65 acres of land and can accommodate up to 250 guests. A source told The Sun that Phoebe had visited the venue last year with Cameron and fell in love with it, describing the setting as secluded and visually very beautiful.

According to the source, Phoebe and Cameron married on a Saturday and said their vows in front of friends and family before a sit-down meal, followed by drinks and dancing in the evening. The source added that Phoebe had planned the wedding for months with her mum Sally, and that it ended up being absolutely perfect.