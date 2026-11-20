Police are hunting Sally-Anne Bowen, a 65-year-old former teacher, after she skipped sentencing for historic sex crimes against two boys at Christ's College in the 1980s.

Police have launched an urgent manhunt for Sally-Anne Bowen, a 65-year-old former chemistry teacher who failed to appear for her sentencing hearing at Harrow Crown Court this morning. Bowen is facing immediate imprisonment for historic indecent assaults committed against two underage pupils at Christ's College in Finchley, north London, during the 1980s. Her sudden absence from the courtroom has triggered the issuance of a bench warrant for her arrest without bail.

Arrest Warrant Issued for Absent Teacher

Judge Karim Ezzat issued the warrant at approximately 11:00 am after prosecution counsel Neelan Gomersall confirmed that Bowen was not present at the scheduled 10:30 am appearance. The judge explicitly instructed law enforcement to bring Bowen to court immediately upon her arrest, stating she would be dealt with regarding her sentence the moment she is taken into custody. Prior to the hearing, court officials noted that communications between Bowen and police suggested a deliberate refusal to attend rather than an inability to do so.

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Alleged Abuse of Students in the 1980s

Bowen, who was 25 years old at the time of the offenses, is accused of seducing two boys aged 14 and 15 while she worked as a chemistry teacher. One victim reports that Bowen engaged in sexual relations with him between 20 and 30 times over a five-month period during the spring and summer of 1988. These encounters allegedly took place in a room she rented near the school. The second pupil claims that Bowen asked him to fondle her breasts while kissing him on multiple occasions.

Partner Located But Teacher Remains Missing

Officers arrived at Bowen's home in Hemel Hempstead earlier today but found her partner, Darren Scotchbrook, at the address while Bowen was absent. Scotchbrook told the jury during her trial that their sexual encounters lasted only a few seconds due to her claimed medical condition, a defense Bowen used to deny the allegations. Despite her conviction, her current bail conditions did not require her to surrender her travel documents, which likely facilitated her ability to evade capture. Solicitors for Bowen attempted to contact her prior to the hearing, but she did not answer her phone, leading her defense barrister Mark Kimsey to cite welfare concerns due to the content of messages she sent.

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Jury Conviction and Teaching Ban

A jury at Harrow Crown Court convicted Bowen of seven counts of indecent assault after six hours and 29 minutes of deliberation, reaching a majority verdict of ten to two. During the trial, jurors were not informed that the Teaching Regulation Authority had banned her from teaching in December 2023, fearing it would prejudice their decision. The disciplinary board described Bowen as calculating and motivated by a desire for sexual gratification. One former pupil testified that she often behaved inappropriately, discussing sexual topics in class and dressing in provocative attire, comparing her demeanor to that of a pop star rather than an educator.

Next Steps in Legal Proceedings

Enquiries are ongoing as police work to locate Bowen and execute the arrest warrant. Judge Ezzat has indicated that he will proceed with sentencing immediately upon her arrest, ensuring that justice is served for the historic crimes. The case highlights the severe consequences of abuse of power by educators and the persistent efforts of law enforcement to bring victims justice regardless of the time elapsed since the offenses occurred. Bowen's failure to appear has only intensified the scrutiny on her actions and the subsequent legal penalties she now faces.