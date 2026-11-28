Salish Matter opens up about her new Netflix holiday special and her upcoming voice acting role in The Angry Birds Movie 3 alongside Hollywood stars.

Content creator Salish Matter has stepped into the spotlight with her debut Netflix series, 'Salish's 12 Games of Christmas,' following a recent interview with entertainment journalist Tyler Treese. The young star discussed the unique holiday competition format, the challenges of maintaining secrecy during filming, and her transition into voice acting for the highly anticipated animated sequel.

Salish Matter's Holiday Special Details

Salish Matter and seven of her closest friends compete in 12 epic holiday challenges for a mountain of Christmas presents, hosted by her dad, Jordan. But there's a twist: a Christmas imposter is hiding among them, out to sabotage the games and swipe the gifts. Can they unwrap the culprit before it's too late? The series premiered on the streaming platform, marking a significant milestone for the family-friendly brand.

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The show brings together the Matter family and Salish's inner circle for a festive contest that combines physical challenges with strategic deception. Viewers watch as the group navigates various tests designed to reveal the hidden imposter while trying to secure the holiday prizes. The premise relies on trust and deduction, creating a tense yet entertaining atmosphere for the audience.

Salish Matter Discusses Acting Future

Beyond her YouTube origins, Salish Matter is expanding her portfolio into major motion pictures. She is set to appear in 'The Angry Birds Movie 3,' a project that brings together a roster of established Hollywood talent. The announcement highlights her growing presence in the broader entertainment industry beyond social media platforms.

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Salish Matter expressed excitement about joining a cast that includes prominent figures such as Jason Sudeikis and Keke Palmer. She described the experience as a new and impressive venture, particularly noting the novelty of performing voiceover work. This marks a departure from her usual on-camera appearances, showcasing her versatility as a performer.

Working with such a large list of big names in the industry provided a unique learning opportunity. Salish Matter mentioned that the process was different from her previous experiences, requiring a different approach to character delivery. The collaboration allowed her to engage with seasoned professionals in a structured studio environment.

Salish Matter and Jordan Matter Family Dynamic

The dynamic between Salish Matter and her father, Jordan Matter, is central to both her social media presence and her new television projects. Jordan Matter serves as the host of the Netflix special, guiding the contestants through the holiday games. His role adds a layer of familial authority and humor to the competition.

During the interview, Salish Matter reflected on the fun of seeing her dad in costume, specifically mentioning a scene involving a gingerbread outfit. The interaction between the host and the contestants provides the comedic backbone of the show. This family-oriented approach resonates with their existing audience base on YouTube.

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Jordan Matter's involvement extends beyond hosting. He is a key part of the content creation process that has built Salish Matter's brand. The transition from digital videos to a scripted reality format demonstrates the scalability of their creative partnership. The Netflix deal validates the popularity of their collaborative style.

Salish Matter Career Trajectory and Impact

Salish Matter's move to Netflix represents a strategic expansion of her career. The platform offers access to a global audience that may not be familiar with her YouTube content. This cross-platform presence allows her to reach new demographics while maintaining her core fanbase.

The release of 'Salish's 12 Games of Christmas' coincides with the holiday season, timing the launch for maximum viewership. The festive theme aligns with seasonal viewing habits, potentially increasing engagement. The show's structure encourages repeated viewing to catch details about the imposter's identity.

Looking ahead, Salish Matter's involvement in 'The Angry Birds Movie 3' suggests a continued focus on diverse entertainment formats. Her ability to succeed in both live-action and voice acting roles positions her for long-term versatility. The industry response to her early projects will likely influence future opportunities in Hollywood.