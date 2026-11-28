The number of students experiencing homelessness in California has grown to a level equivalent to filling five baseball stadiums, according to a recent UCLA study highlighting the scale of the state's student housing crisis.

The number of students experiencing homelessness in California has grown to a level equivalent to filling five baseball stadiums, according to a recent UCLA study highlighting the scale of the state's student housing crisis.

The study found a particularly high concentration of unhoused students along the Central Coast, including in Salinas, where one elementary school district has the highest percentage of homeless students among similar districts in California. At Sherwood Elementary School in Salinas, the need is especially visible. Of nearly 800 students enrolled, 579 are identified as experiencing homelessness. Cheryl Camany oversees five resource centers serving homeless students across the Salinas City Elementary School District.

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She has spent four decades helping families navigate housing instability and making sure students have access to resources they need to stay in school. Camany said the increase in identified students does not necessarily mean more families are coming forward because conditions have worsened. She believes improved identification efforts have helped build trust, making families more comfortable seeking assistance. One way the resource centers help is by providing basic necessities, including hygiene kits for students.