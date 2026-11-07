Salgado-Medina makes field goal after recovered onside pooch kick, No. 24 Arizona stuns TCU 29-28

Michael Salgado-Medina kicked a 37-yard field goal with 39 seconds left after No. 24 Arizona recovered an onside pooch kick and the Wildcats pulled out an improbable 29-28 victory over TCU

Jaden Craig ran for two touchdowns, including a 2-yard run that put the Horned Frogs up 28-20 in the fourth quarter. He threw for 232 yards and hitFifita had a hard time finding open receivers downfield and the pass protection around him broke down at times.

Arizona's defense shut down the Horned Frogs for most of the half — 123 total yards — until Craig avoided a sack and scrambled 7 yards up the middle for a touchdown. When the Wildcats moved deep into TCU territory late in the second quarter, Fifita made a rare mistake. Throwing a pass to the flat, Fifita didn't see Hooper, who jumped in front of the intended receiver for an interception — Fifita's fifth of the season.

Also read TCU at Arizona Gets the College Football 27 Simulation Treatment

Hooper broke a tackle near midfield and continued on for a 93-yard touchdown return that put TCU up 14-10 at halftime. TCU: The Horned Frogs had the win within their grasp, but let it slip through with the muff on the onside kick. Arizona: The Wildcats' Big championship hopes appeared to be gone, but they somehow found a way to pull out an improbable win. Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here.

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