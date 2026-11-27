Former President Joe Biden’s memoir “Promise Me, America” has sold around 21,000 copies during its first week on sale, according to Circana, a firm which tracks the physical book sales market.

Former President Joe Biden’s “Promise Me, America” sold around 21,000 copies during its first week on sale, according to Circana. It sold well enough to top The New York Times nonfiction bestseller list, but didn’t approach the level of memoirs by such predecessors as Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.

Circana tracks around 85 percent of the physical books market.

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“Promise Me, America,” published last week, received lukewarm reviews. Critics found the book mostly unrevealing about Biden’s time in office and about his decision in 2024 not to run again amid widespread concern about his age and health. A New York Times review was headlined “Reflecting on 2024, Joe Biden Finds No Faults of His Own. ” Sales may also have suffered from the 84-year-old Biden’s limited promotion for the book; he is battling stage 4 prostate cancer.