Joe Biden's Promise Me, America sold about 21,000 copies in its first week, topping The New York Times nonfiction bestseller list but falling far short of memoirs by Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.

Former President Joe Biden's memoir Promise Me, America sold around 21,000 copies during its first week on sale, according to Circana. The figure was strong enough to top The New York Times nonfiction bestseller list, but it did not approach the sales levels of memoirs by predecessors such as Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.

Biden Memoir Tops NYT Bestseller List

Circana tracks roughly 85 percent of the physical books market. The book was published last week and received lukewarm reviews. Critics found it largely unrevealing about Biden's time in office and about his decision in 2024 not to run again amid widespread concern about his age and health. A New York Times review carried the headline Reflecting on 2024, Joe Biden Finds No Faults of His Own.

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Sales may also have been affected by limited promotion from the 84-year-old Biden, who is battling stage 4 prostate cancer. By comparison, Obama's A Promised Land sold more than 800,000 copies within 24 hours of going on sale in 2020 and topped one million by the end of the week. Clinton's My Life, released in 2004, topped one million sales within its first two weeks.

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White House memoirs by Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton were both million sellers within a month of their release. Jill Biden's View from the East Wing was also among the recent political memoirs drawing attention. The book's publisher, Little, Brown and Company, released a statement saying it was immensely proud that the memoir topped the New York Times nonfiction bestseller list. The publisher did not address the overall sales total in the statement.

Sales Trail Obama And Clinton Milestones

A copy of Biden's memoir was photographed at Politics and Prose bookstore in Washington, DC, on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026. The image was distributed via AFP and Getty Images. The first-week sales total of about 21,000 copies places the book well below the opening pace set by Obama and Clinton. Obama's memoir crossed one million copies by the end of its first week in 2020, while Clinton's 2004 memoir reached one million within two weeks.

The contrast is stark for a former president whose book arrived after decades in public life, including two terms as Barack Obama's vice president and one term as president. Reviews suggested the memoir offered little new insight into his tenure or his 2024 decision to end his re-election bid. Biden's limited public promotion of the book has been attributed in part to his health.

Health And Limited Promotion Hurt Sales

He is 84 years old and is being treated for stage 4 prostate cancer, a diagnosis that has curtailed his public appearances. Little, Brown and Company said it was immensely proud of the book reaching the top of the New York Times nonfiction bestseller list. The list ranking reflects weekly sales reported by a range of retailers, though not the full market.

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Circana's data covers about 85 percent of the physical books market, meaning the 21,000-copy figure is an estimate based on that sample. The total including all outlets could differ, but the reported number still trails the million-copy milestones set by Obama, Clinton, Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton. The memoir's reception highlights the different commercial expectations attached to presidential books. Obama's A Promised Land, published in 2020, sold more than 800,000 copies in its first 24 hours.

Reviews Cite Lack Of New Revelations

Clinton's My Life, published in 2004, passed one million within two weeks. Promise Me, America arrived last week to mixed critical response. Reviewers said it largely avoided fresh revelations about Biden's term and his decision to step aside in 2024. One prominent review ran under the headline Reflecting on 2024, Joe Biden Finds No Faults of His Own.

Biden, now 84, has maintained a limited public schedule while being treated for stage 4 prostate cancer. The health situation has restricted the kind of promotional tour that often drives first-week book sales for political memoirs. Little, Brown and Company expressed pride in the book reaching the top of the New York Times nonfiction bestseller list. The publisher did not dispute the Circana sales figure or the comparisons to previous presidential memoirs.