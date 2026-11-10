Salem Church Launches Geothermal Project to Cut Fossil Fuels

St. Peter's-San Pedro Episcopal Church in Salem spearheads the Heaven and Earth Project, a $30 million geothermal and solar initiative to reduce historic building emissions.

Visitors entering the historic St. Peter's-San Pedro Episcopal Church in Salem often shiver, but the chill is not from colonial spirits. It is the result of Rev. Nathan Ives attempting to manage astronomical heating bills caused by the building's inefficient infrastructure. The congregation recently faced a drastic spike in winter costs, jumping from $100 to $3,000 monthly after a utility company replaced their gas meter.

This financial shock prompted Ives to launch the Heaven and Earth Project, an ambitious plan to transform the 18th-century structure into a model of modern energy efficiency. The initiative aims to slash the use of climate-warming fossil fuels across Salem's historic downtown by combining rooftop solar power with a deep-ground geothermal heating system.

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The Core Energy Mechanism

The Heaven and Earth Project relies on two distinct renewable technologies to replace the church's old, drafty heating methods. The heaven component involves installing solar panels and a battery storage system on the church roof. This setup will generate emissions-free electricity to offset utility costs while providing a power source for the community during blackouts or severe weather events.

The earth component utilizes geothermal energy, which taps into the consistent 55-degree temperature found deep beneath the ground. Heat pumps use electricity to move warmth through underground pipes, amplifying the natural heat to warm the building in winter. In summer, the system reverses, extracting heat from the church and depositing it back into the earth to keep the interior cool.

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Stakeholder Positions and Views

Rev. Nathan Ives views the reduction of planet-warming emissions as a moral duty, especially since Salem is designated by the state as an Environmental Justice Community facing disproportionate climate risks. He emphasizes the need to adapt historic structures for future centuries, stating that the church must ensure its next 300 years are sustainable.

Salem's sustainability and resilience director, Neal Duffy, supports the project because electrifying individual buildings alone cannot meet the city's climate goals. The mayor, Dominick Pangallo, described the networked geothermal idea as exciting yet incredibly complicated, highlighting the challenges of integrating such systems into old urban fabrics.

Real-World Impact and Expansion Plans

The project extends beyond the church to include a geothermal loop that could connect to 20 other properties in Salem. These structures, many built in the 1800s, currently rely on natural gas or fuel oil. Switching to a shared geothermal network would dramatically reduce fossil fuel use for affordable housing, museums, offices, and retail spaces.

The team must raise $30 million to launch this extensive loop, which serves as a potential model for other historic New England cities. While Eversource has installed similar networks in other areas, Salem's project faces the unique hurdle of balancing modern efficiency with the preservation of its 400-year architectural legacy.

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Salem's climate action plan identifies buildings as the top source of emissions in the city. By adopting a whole-block strategy, the Heaven and Earth Project offers a scalable solution that could guide other municipalities in retrofitting their own historic districts for a low-carbon future.