Sale closed in San Ramon: $1.5 million for a four-bedroom home

A single-family home located in the 4400 block of Irisview Place in San Ramon has a new owner since Oct. 5. The 2,181-square-foot house, built in 2014, was sold for $1,500,000, or $688 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms…

Irisview Pl. 4454 – Google Street View A single-family home located in the 4400 block of Irisview Place in San Ramon has a new owner since Oct. 5.

The 2,181-square-foot house, built in 2014, was sold for $1,500,000, or $688 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Also read Sale closed in San Ramon: $1.6 million for a single-family home

Additionally, the building includes access to an attached two-car garage. The lot of the property covers an area of 3,593 square feet. In September 2025, a single-family house in the 4200 block of Astor Hollow Street sold for $1,435,000, a price per square foot of $744. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

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In the 500 block of Crocus Hill Court, in June, a 2,545-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $1,800,000, a price per square foot of $707. The home has 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. A single-family home in the 4800 block of Cornflower Street, sold in June, for $1,760,000, a price per square foot of $807. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This article was generated by the Bay Area Home Report Bot, software that analyzes home sales or other data and creates an article based on a template created by humans. Our real estate data comes from public records that have been registered and digitized by local county offices. You can report errors or bugs to content@bayareanewsgroup.com.