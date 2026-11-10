Salahaddin Abrar Death: Family Blames Fraser Health for Medical Failures

The family of Salahaddin Abrar, who died at 11 months, accuses Fraser Health of negligence after the infant was discharged with acute liver failure symptoms.

The family of Salahaddin Abrar is mourning the sudden death of their 11-month-old son while simultaneously holding the Canadian medical system accountable for what they describe as catastrophic failures in his care. Salahaddin Abrar died on April 19 while waiting for a life-saving liver transplant after doctors determined he had suffered from acute liver failure. His parents, Abrar Ahmed and his wife, continue to keep his high chair at the dinner table as they struggle to process the tragedy that has upended their lives.

Initial Emergency Visit and Discharge

Salahaddin was rushed to Surrey Memorial Hospital, which is owned by Fraser Health, on April 17 after he started vomiting and had white, chalky stools in the middle of the night. The family had given the boy electrolytes before ultimately deciding to go to the hospital, they revealed on their website ABirdInHeaven.com. The family say they were discharged to go home with oral electrolytes and anti-nausea medication at around 5am, but allege the child's blood pressure or sugar levels were not checked. 'Our concerns were not taken seriously,' the father wrote regarding the initial assessment.

Also read Sanders Open to Impeaching HHS Secretary Kennedy Over Conspiracy Theories

Return to Hospital and Critical Condition

Six hours after the family's initial visit, Salahaddin was brought back to the same hospital as he became unresponsive. 'They saw that his blood sugar was at a critical level... it was so bad that they couldn't even get fluids through his veins,' the father told CBC. 'So they had to drill a hole in his leg and give the fluids via the bone.' For 10 hours, the boy remained unresponsive in the emergency room bed. The father stated that doctors allegedly told the family there was nothing seriously wrong and that the boy would simply wake up, despite the condition continuing to decline each hour.

Nurse Intervention and Hospital Transfer

At shift change, a different nurse took over Salahaddin's care and helped push physicians to re-assess the infant. This intervention prompted the family to be transferred to BC Children's Hospital for critical care, where the child had to be intubated. Around 5am on April 18, BC Children's Hospital told the parents their son's liver had failed and he would need a transplant. The child was given a 50 percent chance at survival, CTV News reported. There is no suggestion of wrongdoing at BC Children's Hospital or Stollery Children's Hospital.

Advertisement

Transplant Assessment and Final Outcome

The family was then airlifted to Stollery Children's Hospital in Edmonton for a transplant assessment, as BC Children's could not operate on a child that small. The boy's condition continued to deteriorate rapidly during this transfer and assessment period. Hours later, Salahaddin died from acute liver failure. The family maintains that the healthcare system did not run any more tests during the initial ER stay and repeatedly told them he would just wake up soon, ignoring the severity of the acute symptoms displayed by the infant.

Official Complaint and Institutional Response

In July, Ahmed filed a complaint with the Patient Care Quality Officer at Fraser Health about his son's death. He told CTV News that the healthcare organization had originally agreed to an in-person meeting, but has since said it will provide answers in writing. Despite remaining in correspondence with the hospital, the Ahmeds say they have still not had their concerns fully addressed. 'It will be four months since we filed the complaint on November 17,' the father told the Daily Mail. 'We have not been given the reason for the delay, they have just mentioned that they need more time to thoroughly answer our questions.'