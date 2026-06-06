Salad season has arrived—but do we really need to eat less in summer?

Summer eating habits may feel instinctive, but what’s really driving them could surprise you.

As temperatures climb and summer routines settle in, many people instinctively reach for lighter meals. Salads, fruit bowls and smaller portions often take center stage, driven by both appetite and habit.

But while it may feel natural to eat less during warmer months, experts say this seasonal shift does not necessarily reflect what the body actually needs.can suppress appetite, creating the impression that less food is required. One study found that food intake dropped by around a quarter in summer compared to winter, despite no increase in energy expenditure.

According to Robertson, this shows that “the decrease in summer intake is driven by appetite suppression rather than actual reductions in metabolic requirements. ”This drop in appetite is not simply psychological. Heat affects the body in ways that directly influence hunger, activating pathways in the brain that reduce the desire to eat and altering hormone levels linked to appetite. At the same time, mild dehydration and the body’s efforts to regulate temperature can further blunt hunger signals..

“So eating less can feel natural in the moment, but it’s usually a temporary appetite response, not a meaningful drop in energy needs. ”later in the evening. King notes this can sometimes result in overeating at night, particularly when combined with disrupted sleep in hot weather. The foods typically associated with summer also play a role.

Salads, fruit and other light meals tend to dominate seasonal menus, partly because they feel more refreshing and align with natural preferences in the heat.

“People consistently prefer cold foods” in warm conditions, Robertson explained, even though hot meals tend to increase satiety hormones more effectively. Cultural influences add another layer. King points to long-standing messaging around “summer bodies” and lighter eating habits.

“The ‘summer body’ narrative trained people to associate summer with restriction,” she said, adding that this mindset can encourage people to under-eat earlier in the day. “Here’s the part that often gets missed,” King said. “Eating ‘lighter’ all day—skipping breakfast, having only fruit, or choosing a small salad for lunch—can backfire. “If appetite catches up at night, people may end up eating more later than they would have if they had fueled adequately earlier in the day.

The lighter-eating pattern itself can contribute to the summer weight struggles people are trying to prevent. ” Experts also warn that significantly cutting food intake can carry risks, particularly for active people. When heat, high activity levels and low food intake overlap, energy, recovery and hydration can all be affected. King explained that “protein is often the first thing to drop” in these patterns, which can impact muscle maintenance and recovery.

Robertson also highlights the broader nutritional consequences. When overall intake falls, it becomes harder to meet essential vitamin and mineral needs, especially as heat and sweating increase nutrient losses. Active individuals, who already require more nutrients, may be particularly at risk. Hydration further complicates the picture.

Experts agree that relying on thirst alone is not enough in hot weather.

“People typically under-drink when relying on thirst alone,” Robertson said, noting that hydration should be planned throughout the day. At the same time, hydration and appetite are closely linked. Dehydration can suppress hunger, making it even easier to under-eat without realizing it. That is why King encourages people to maintain structured meals even when appetite is low.

“Don’t wait until you feel hungry to eat,” she said. Crucially, “lighter” does not have to mean eating less. Balanced meals that include protein, carbohydrates, healthy fats, and hydrating fruits orUltimately, experts say the biggest myth about summer eating is the idea that less food is automatically healthier.

“Eating less does not necessarily mean eating better,” Robertson said, stressing that appetite changes in the heat are a physiological response, not a sign that the body needs fewer nutrients. The key, they say, is not to eat less during summer, but to eat differently—maintaining consistent nutrition while adapting to the changes that come with warmer weather.





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