Mixt, a fast-casual restaurant chain specializing in salads, sandwiches and warm bowls, is set to open its newest location in Walnut Creek.

Mixt will serve the new Valkyries 2.0 salad at its new downtown Walnut Creek location. The salad comes with blackened chicken, watermelon, cucumber, feta and kalamata olives on a bed of romaine hearts, cabbage and radicchio.

People missing Genova Delicatessen as a place to grab a quick lunch in downtown Walnut Creek may find a tasty and healthy alternative in the new restaurant taking over the deli’s former location on South California Boulevard.specializing in salads, sandwiches and warm bowls, is set to open its newest location in Walnut Creek. Leslie Silverglide, the co-founder and CEO of Mixt, said the restaurant is set to open sometime in mid-July.

People can go toEmployees work the deli counter at Genova Delicatessen in Walnut Creek on Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026. To the heartbreak of Genova’s many loyal, longtime customers, the deli closed its final Walnut Creek location in February, two months after shuttering its space on Treat Boulevard. The beloved East Bay deli had operated in Oakland for 90 years before closing in 2016 and had operated in downtown Walnut Creek for 58 years.

“This was a heartfelt decision made after years of navigating increasing economic challenges,” the business said in an email statement. “We are deeply grateful for the opportunity to serve generations of Genova customers and to be part of this community for so long.

” As for Mixt, the sustainability-focused restaurant chain was launched in 2006 in San Francisco after co-founders Leslie and David Silverglide got the idea when they were craving a quick, fresh meal on their way back from Lake Tahoe, according to its website. The Walnut Creek restaurant would be Mixt’s 21st location and will offer made-to-order custom salads and sandwiches and feature some of its signature salads like the Peachy with buttermilk crispy chicken, grilled corn and peaches and the Elote, with butter lettuce, grilled chicken and corn, avocado and lime crema dressing; and the new Valkyries 2.0, with blackened chicken, watermelon, feta and kalamata olives on romaine hearts and radicchio.

The chain has multiple locations in San Francisco, as well as individual outlets in San Mateo, Berkeley, Oakland, San Ramon and Mill Valley. The chain also has expanded to Los Angeles and Dallas.





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