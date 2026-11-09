Sal Stewart NL Rookie of Year Favorite Despite Lower Value Metrics

While Sal Stewart leads the National League Rookie of Year vote with high counting stats, advanced metrics show JJ Wetherholt and Carson Benge offer superior all-around value.

Sal Stewart stands as the overwhelming favorite to win the National League Rookie of the Year award following a prolific offensive debut season with the Cincinnati Reds. The twenty-two-year-old first baseman posted impressive counting statistics that have captured the attention of voters and fans alike. However, a deeper analysis of his performance reveals significant weaknesses in areas beyond batting that complicate his case for the top honor.

Sal Stewart Offensive Numbers Dominate Rookie Stats

Sal Stewart delivered one of the most productive offensive campaigns by a rookie in recent National League history. He finished third in the league with 113 RBIs, trailing only Alec Burleson and Pete Alonso. His thirty-two home runs ranked as the second-most ever hit by a Reds rookie, showcasing his elite power potential. He placed inside the top ten league-wide in home runs, doubles, walks, stolen bases, slugging percentage, and OPS.

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Statcast data confirms his offensive value, placing Stewart in the 77th percentile for batting run value at plus14 runs. His eye-opening numbers justify the widespread attention and plaudits he has received for his first full MLB season. Yet, counting stats alone do not tell the complete story of his overall contribution to the team.

Defensive And Baserunning Flaws Hurt Sal Stewart Value

Despite his batting success, Sal Stewart suffered from substantial deficiencies in defense and baserunning that diminished his total value. His baserunning run value was negative4, ranking in the dismal fourth percentile of all MLB players. He also recorded a negative4 fielding run value, which placed him in the 21st percentile even at a defensively less critical position.

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Further analytical metrics expose his struggles with plate discipline and contact. Stewart ranked below league average in chase rate at 32.1 percent, walk rate at 9 percent, and strikeout rate at 22.1 percent. These deficiencies highlight a player whose prowess was largely limited to raw production at the plate rather than comprehensive baseball skills.

JJ Wetherholt Leads NL In FWAR Among Rookies

Cardinals second baseman JJ Wetherholt emerged as a stronger candidate for the award based on advanced metrics and all-around play. Wetherholt recorded a 4.6 fWAR, which ranked third among all rookies in MLB and highest within the National League. He placed 31st in MLB overall for fWAR, demonstrating superior total value compared to Stewart.

Wetherholt displayed exceptional plate discipline with a 21.2 percent chase rate in the 94th percentile league-wide. He walked in 10.3 percent of his plate appearances and maintained a low 16.8 percent strikeout rate. His efficiency extended to advanced offensive metrics including xwOBA, hard-hit percentage, and xSLG. He also excelled as a baserunner, succeeding on 14 of 15 stolen base attempts.

Carson Benge Provides Elite Defense For New York Mets

Mets right fielder Carson Benge offered a compelling alternative narrative as a five-tool contributor during his rookie campaign. He slashed .282/.346/.430 with 20 home runs and 22 stolen bases, becoming the 18th player in MLB history to record a 20-20 season as a rookie. His 4.3 fWAR ranked 40th in MLB, just behind Wetherholt.

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Benge proved particularly effective in the second half, posting an .844 OPS with nine home runs and 28 RBIs over his final 62 games. His defensive metrics were among the best in the league, ranking in the 85th percentile for fielding run value and the 99th percentile for arm strength. He led the National League with 10 outfield assists and placed in the 100th percentile for arm value.

Mets Breakout Star Carries Organization Through Season

Carson Benge served as a bright spot for the New York Mets during a season filled with broader organizational disappointments. His late-season surge silenced early concerns about his readiness to handle the jump from the minor leagues. He recorded an OPS above .800 and at least 10 RBIs in four of the next five months after April.

Although Sal Stewart is likely to be named the NL Rookie of the Year on Monday night due to his flashy counting statistics, the award decision highlights a divide between traditional metrics and comprehensive player evaluation. JJ Wetherholt and Carson Benge demonstrated higher all-around value through advanced stats and defensive excellence. The outcome underscores the tension between volume production and holistic team impact in modern baseball awards.