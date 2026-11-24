The Saks Fifth Avenue holiday window unveiling and light show took place while protests called attention to allegations of employee mistreatment.

annual light show and window unveiling at its Fifth Avenue flagship went off without a hitch, despite the protesters who were positioned outside the store.

Prior to the window unveiling and light show, 90 protesters stood in front of the Saks windows with placards protesting the retailer’s alleged treatment of employees, but before the show began, the protesters were asked to move to the side streets and didn’t disrupt the event, except for an occasional shout.is one of the most special and anticipated traditions in New York City, bringing together the magic of the season and a shared sense of celebration,” saidpresident and chief commercial officer of Saks parent Exemplar Luxury Group.

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“Each year, we look forward to reimagining this iconic moment in a way that honors our heritage while creating new experiences that inspire and delight our customers. From our spectacular light show to our incredible holiday windows, we’re proud to bring the spirit of the season to life and create meaningful moments that extend far beyond Fifth Avenue.

”The light show and window unveiling, which closes down Fifth Avenue from 49th Street to 50th Street, began with a group of dancers choreographed by Cost N’ Mayor. The light show is meant as a love letter to New York, celebrating Saks’ history in the city and the magic of the holidays on Fifth Avenue.

The soundtrack enhanced that energy, beginning with orchestral music before breaking into Taylor Swift’s “Welcome to New York,” and concluding with “The Christmas Song” from The Raveonettes.the gallery windows capture the joy of a quintessential shopping excursion, following stylish friends through a festive evening at Saks. The Center Six windows along Fifth Avenue feature scenes with intricate set designs and animated elements telling a whimsical tale of two New York City pigeons.

The displays combine imaginative storytelling and craftsmanship while paying homage to Saks’ holiday traditions. Their journey continues in-store, with an interactive Pigeon Scavenger Hunt and digital story book accessible through a QR code for those who visit throughout the holiday season.

Prior to the light show, top clients were treated to a cocktail party and performance in The Vault from Grammy award-winning artist and Emmy-nominated actorThe Saks windows entail five to six months of production time and about 22 skilled artisans. The Saks and product teams collectively dedicate about 3,300 hours to bringing the holiday experience to life.

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The first window, titled “Meet Cute,” features more than 450 lights and is made from a combination of 3D-printed components, acrylic and lighting gels. The third window features an oversized shoe made from sheet foam, while the fifth window is The Workshop using all props from previous Saks holiday windows. The Saks holiday light show will continue to illuminate Fifth Avenue every half hour beginning at sundown, and running throughout the holiday season until Jan. 3.

This season, Saks has partnered with Make-A-Wish to benefit children facing critical illnesses. Customers will have the opportunity to join Saks in giving back through a social in-store fundraising campaign in support of Make-A-Wish and its mission to grant life-changing wishes for children and their families. The unveiling event was presented by Bread Financial, the official payment sponsor of Saks’ 2026 light show. The partnership also brings holiday benefits and experiences to Saks cardholders throughout the season.

Inside the flagship, the Saks Fifth Avenue Holiday Market offers holiday decor, gifts and special finds sourced from around the world, alongside whimsical moments including a life-size Santa and dancing penguins. This year, the holiday campaign takes on heightened significance considering the retailer, along with its sister Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman stores, emerged from bankruptcy in June with new owners and management, as well as a healthier balance sheet and fewer locations.

But Saks and Exemplar Luxury are facing pressure of another kind due to the protests outside the group’s key stores. Prior to the holiday windows unveiling event, the protest’s organizer, Jeff Vinokur, an educational technology entrepreneur who sold his company Generation Genius for $100 million, and his mother, Laza Susuni, a 62-year-old former sales associate at Saks, were outside the flagship and spoke to WWD about why they have organized the protest.

“It is amazing. I am so touched and grateful that my son can stand up for me and all the women that were abused,” said Susuni. She said her incident at Saks occurred June 28. Vinokur alleged, “She had been working there for two weeks on the sales floor, $17 an hour, minimum wage.

Someone came up to her and asked her, ‘Where is Casablanca? ’ There are 1,200 brands, 10 floors. She said, ‘What is the price point of Casablanca? ’ And that’s it.

The person gets super mad, goes to the manager and demands her firing. My mom is told, ‘Go sit down’,’ and she sits in the little U-shaped hallway. After that argument, the person follows my mom into the dressing room area. And she’s in her face taking pictures of my mom.

There’s no camera. It’s a dressing room area. So my mom takes a two-second video to report the crime. It was later charged as aggravated harassment.

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The district attorney charged what was happening as a crime. And then, once my mom was taking that two-second video, that person attacked her, punching, kicking, it’s all in the police report. Her coworkers had to pull this woman attacker off of my mom. The police came, and police arrested that attacker on the spot.

The prosecutor charged five counts, two counts of assault. I believe it was three harassment against that other woman. My mom didn’t do anything. And that attacker pleaded guilty in court to a lesser charge.

Five days after the attack, they fired my mom,” claimed Vinokur. It’s been reported in the media that his mother, who was taken to a hospital, asked Saks for five days off and received no response before being terminated. Vinokur said he went to a lawyer and was told it was not illegal in New York to fire a worker who’s the victim of a crime.

“What I’m asking for costs them zero dollars. Just an apology, launch an investigation and write a letter to New York State to help make this law, like support it,” said Vinokur. He’d like to see New York employment law reforms that protect workers from being fired after becoming victims of violent crime. Vinokur said he has hired protesters at $20 an hour to stand in front of Saks and Bergdorf Goodman since last Thursday.

He said they’re demonstrating every day, 1 to 7 p.m.Vinokur claimed Saks offered up a meeting with two C-suite people, but not Geoffroy van Raemdonck, chief executive officer of Exemplar Luxury Group, whom Vinokur wants to meet with. Vinokur also hired protesters to demonstrate outside Make-A-Wish headquarters in Phoenix on Monday night.

From Saks’ viewpoint, sources have indicated that Vinokur has made demands that are based on a flawed conclusion that his mother was wrongfully terminated, and he’s been unwilling to engage in a productive dialogue toward a resolution of this matter. Saks has made repeated attempts to meaningfully engage with him, but he’s been unwilling to do so, alleged sources.

Exemplar issued a statement that read, “We are proud to deliver magical moments for our customers and New Yorkers throughout the holiday season. We continue to deliver an exceptional holiday shopping experience for our customers and guests. It is unfortunate that Mr. Vinokur and his paid protesters are attempting to interfere with the public’s enjoyment of these beloved holiday traditions.

“Our policies are designed to provide a safe environment for employees and customers. Requests for time off are not grounds for termination.

However, policy violations that provoke unsafe situations are. We promptly and thoroughly investigate all instances of employee misconduct, and take appropriate disciplinary action when warranted. It is the company’s firmly held policy not to retaliate against any employee who reports violations of our policies or the law,” said the Exemplar statement.

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