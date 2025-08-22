Sakamoto Days: JCC Transfer Exams Begin in Explosive Mid-Season Trailer

A new mid-season trailer for Netflix's animated series Sakamoto Days reveals the high-stakes JCC Transfer Exams, where Sakamoto and his friends face deadly challenges.

Manga fans and anime enthusiasts rejoice! The highly anticipated anime series, Sakamoto Days , has upped the ante with its latest development. During the Anime NYC 2025 event, Netflix unveiled a thrilling mid-season trailer for the show, teasing a pivotal event fans have been eagerly awaiting: the JCC Transfer Exams. The JCC, a renowned academy for assassins, requires prospective students to undergo rigorous assessments to prove their lethal skills and survival instincts.

Sakamoto, the retired assassin voiced by Tomokazu Sugita in Japanese and Matthew Mercer in English, along with his companions Shin (Nobunaga Shimazaki/Dallas Liu) and Shaotang (Ayane Sakura/Rosalie Chiang), find themselves facing this daunting challenge. The trailer suggests the exams commence earlier than expected, throwing the trio into a kill-or-be-killed scenario aboard a flying plane that transforms into a deadly arena.This high-stakes situation arises from the shocking revelation that Uzuki, Sakamoto's formidable adversary voiced by Daisuke Namikawa/Vinnie Hacker, is still alive and harbors unresolved grievances. As Uzuki remains elusive, Sakamoto aims to gain access to the JCC's extensive database to gather crucial information about his nemesis. His pursuit of knowledge leads him back to the academy as a student, navigating a treacherous path filled with numerous skilled assassins vying for the same objective. Remember, Sakamoto Days is itself adapted from a successful manga series penned by Yuto Suzuki and published in Weekly Shonen Jump since late 2020. The manga, boasting over 15 million copies in circulation, continues to captivate readers with its unique blend of action and humor. The anime adaptation, streaming on Netflix, has quickly become a favorite among anime enthusiasts, solidifying Netflix's position as a dominant force in the anime streaming landscape





Sakamoto Days Netflix Anime JCC Transfer Exams Uzuki

