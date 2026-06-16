SAISD names longtime district employee Toni Thompson as interim superintendent

San Antonio ISD trustees vote to name Chief of Staff Toni Thompson as interim superintendent, effective July 1. Board President Alicia Sebastian calls Thompson “one of our own” and a longtime district asset.

San Antonio ISD trustees have selected a new interim leader to guide the district into the next school year. SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio ISD trustees have selected a new interim leader to guide the district into the next school year.

In a vote held June 15, 2026, the San Antonio ISD Board of Trustees named Toni Thompson as the district’s interim superintendent. Thompson is set to take over the role July 1.

“We are truly excited to have Toni serve in this capacity. She has been a tremendous asset to this district for a number of years. What better way to honor one of our own,” Board President Alicia Sebastian said. Woman arrested, THC Vapes, nearly $500,000 in cash, and firearms seized in narcotics bust The sheriff’s office said it executed a search warrant for narcotics after deputies received a tip alleging possible narcotics use at the residence.

Bandera County crews are searching for a driver after a vehicle was swept away by floodwaters on Lower Mason Creek Road. The car later stopped near Broad Oak Road, but contact was lost and the person remains missing. Flash Flood Warnings until 9 a.m. for parts of South Texas after 2 to 4 inches of rain. Flood Watch through Tuesday as tropical moisture fuels more storms, with 1 inch per hour rates near the Hill Country.

San Antonio wakes up to gloom after the Spurs’ season ends, but perspective matters. Wembanyama’s goal was the 6th seed. They won 62, took the 2 seed, won the West, and beat the champs in two elimination games. Flash flooding hit Central Texas overnight, stranding drivers on I-35 in Waco and prompting multiple water rescues.

No injuries reported, but flood watch continues as more heavy rain could bring 8+ inches.





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