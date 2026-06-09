Saira Khan Drops Two Dress Sizes with Weight-Loss Jabs and Diet Overhaul, Inspires Body Positivity

Former Loose Women star Saira Khan, 56, shares her journey from size 10-12 to 8-10 using weight-loss medication and a nutrient-rich diet, while promoting self-acceptance and strength training for midlife health.

Former Loose Women star Saira Khan has opened up about her transformative health journey, revealing she has dropped two dress sizes after overhauling her diet and incorporating weight-loss medication.

The 56-year-old television personality, who boasts over 111,000 Instagram followers, has been proudly sharing glimpses of her new lifestyle, including bikini photos and workout routines. Over the past few months, Saira has transitioned from a size 10-12 to a size 8-10, attributing her success to a combination of prescription weight-loss jabs and a nutrient-rich eating plan. Saira, who candidly admits to having a sugar addiction, explained that the medication helped her realize the extent of her sweet tooth.

I have an addiction to sugar, she told Closer Magazine. There is no doubt about it. The medication has actually taught me what a sweet tooth I had - I was actually shocked. I still have to have a little bit of something but I have cut down on the c**p. To manage potential side effects like hair loss and skin sagging, she follows a portion-controlled meal plan focused on nutrient density, which has also helped stabilize her energy levels.

The mother of two emphasized that she does not rely on scales to track progress, as weighing herself triggers emotional distress. I do not weigh myself, I have a phobia against the scales. When the needle does not move, even though you have been working so hard in the gym - I find that quite emotionally triggering, she explained. Instead, she measures success by how her clothes fit and how she feels.

I have absolutely seen such a massive difference, I have not been a size 8 since I was 50 and I feel confident. Saira attributed previous weight gain to menopause at 50 and a herniated disc that limited her mobility for a year. She admitted that she tried to combat poor diet with excessive cardio but has since realized the importance of strength training.

In a recent video shared with her followers, she said: I strength train because, as I have moved into midlife, my focus has naturally shifted from cardio to strength. It is less about burning calories now, and more about building something that lasts. I am thinking about my bones, my mobility, my range of movement... I am really training for my 60s and beyond.

Like how do I want to feel in my body later on? Strong? Capable? Able to move freely?

That is what matters to me now. Embracing her natural aging process, Saira has been posting unretouched bikini photos, celebrating her body with its imperfections. In one caption, she wrote: At 56, this is my body. Soft.

Changing. Real. I have lost collagen, elastin, a bit of weight... and yes this is my belly after a caesarean. Wrinkled.

Looser. Not as it once was. Do I love it every day? No. But I am no longer hiding it.

Because this is what a naturally ageing body looks like. No treatments here. No tightening. No threads, injectables, or surgery.

Just time, life, and a body that has carried me through all of it. She criticized the unrealistic beauty standards promoted by social media, noting that women are bombarded with edited images that make them feel inadequate. We are surrounded by images telling us we should look toned, smooth, unchanged. What we are not shown is the full story - the edits, the procedures, the interventions behind those flawless after shots.

And that gap? It leaves so many women feeling: insecure, ashamed, embarrassed like they have somehow failed. It makes women want to hide themselves away. But we cannot let that be the only narrative.

We need to show real bodies. Real skin. Real ageing. Saira's journey reflects a holistic approach to health, balancing weight-loss aids with sustainable dietary changes and exercise.

By prioritizing strength training and self-acceptance, she aims to support her body for the long term, preparing for her 60s and beyond. Her message encourages women to embrace their bodies at every stage of life, rejecting societal pressure to look perpetually young





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