Rosa's Thai founder Saiphin Moore exposes inauthentic dishes like neon Pad Thai and jarred curry pastes, offering expert guides on what to order instead for fresh, authentic flavors.

Restaurateur Saiphin Moore, the founder of the Rosa's Thai restaurant chain, has issued a stern warning to diners about the proliferation of inauthentic Thai food across the United Kingdom. In an exclusive interview with the Daily Mail, Moore revealed that many establishments prioritize Instagram aesthetics and convenient shortcuts over genuine culinary traditions, often relying on pre-made pastes and frozen ingredients rather than fresh, hand-ground components.

How To Spot Fake Pad Thai And Green Curry

Moore identifies Pad Thai as one of the most frequently compromised dishes, noting that authentic versions should feature a primary tamarind sourness followed by salty and sweet notes with a distinct smoky wok flavor. Diners should immediately avoid any Pad Thai that appears neon orange, possesses a gloopy consistency, or tastes predominantly of ketchup and sugar, as these are hallmarks of a kitchen lacking wok mastery. Instead, she recommends ordering Pad See Ew, which combines flat rice noodles with spring greens and egg to demonstrate the chef's actual cooking technique.

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Green curry presents another common area of deception, with many UK restaurants serving a flat-tasting mixture of coconut milk and store-bought green paste lacking fresh herbs. Moore warns that a uniformly pale green color and a lack of aromatic bite indicate the absence of fresh ingredients, whereas a proper Gaeng Keow Wan is prepared to order using fresh Thai basil and lime leaves. She advises customers to ask if the restaurant prepares its own paste, as a high-quality batch will emit a strong fragrance of fresh basil and lime before the first spoon is even taken.

Tom Yum Soup And Massaman Curry Red Flags

The authenticity of Tom Yum soup is often undermined by the use of lemon juice, chili powder, and stock cubes rather than traditional aromatics. Moore explains that real Tom Yum relies on lemongrass, galangal, and lime leaves to create a complex sour-herbal profile that wakes up the palate rather than simply causing a burning sensation. If a soup lacks these fresh elements, she suggests ordering Tom Kha Gai, a creamy coconut-based soup with galangal and mushrooms that is significantly more difficult to replicate using powdered substitutes.

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Massaman curry is frequently misrepresented in the UK as a brown, sweet, and peanut-heavy dish that lacks depth. Moore contrasts this with the real version, which is slow-cooked and aromatic, featuring a complex layer of spices including cinnamon, star anise, cardamom, and tamarind. For a better indication of a kitchen's skill, she points to Panang Curry, which should be thick and rich with a balance of peanut, lime leaf, and proper chili heat, showcasing the chef's understanding of flavor balance.

Warning Signs In Satay And Sweet Sauces

Satay chicken is often served with dry meat and a gloopy peanut sauce that tastes merely of peanut butter, indicating that the meat was not marinated overnight in turmeric, cumin, and coconut milk. Moore suggests opting for Moo Ping, or grilled pork skewers, which are made from marinated pork neck with charred edges and a sweet-salty glaze served with sticky rice. This street food classic leaves no room for poor quality meat to be hidden behind a heavy sauce, making it a reliable test of freshness.

Crispy duck with pancakes is frequently found on UK Thai menus despite being a Chinese dish that offers no insight into Thai cuisine, often consisting of pre-cooked duck simply reheated. Moore recommends Larb, a fresh Thai salad made with minced meat, toasted rice powder, lime, chili, mint, and shallots. She asserts that if a restaurant executes Larb well, displaying the correct balance of fresh, sour, spicy, and crunchy textures, diners can trust the quality of everything else on the menu.

Sweet Chilli Chicken And Som Tam Freshness Test

Menus heavily featuring sweet chilli sauce, sweet and sour dishes, or generic Thai sweet chilli items are often serving takeaway-style sauces rather than authentic Thai food. Moore emphasizes that real Thai cuisine rarely relies solely on sweetness, instead focusing on a balance of flavors. To verify the freshness of a kitchen, she recommends ordering Som Tam, or papaya salad, which should be made fresh to order using green papaya, lime, fish sauce, palm sugar, dried shrimp, peanuts, and chili.

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A truly authentic Som Tam will be prepared in front of the customer and will taste slightly different each time due to the variability of fresh ingredients. This dish serves as the ultimate freshness test for any Thai restaurant, as it cannot be faked or pre-made without losing its characteristic vibrant texture and complex flavor profile that defines genuine Thai cooking standards.