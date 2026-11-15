Saints vs Panthers Preview: Divisional Showdown Aims to Break Losing Streak

The New Orleans Saints (3-5) face the Carolina Panthers (3-5) in a crucial divisional matchup at the Caesars Superdome, seeking their first consecutive wins of the season. With both defenses ranking near the bottom of the league, analysts predict a high-scoring game featuring key offensive players like Tyler Shough, Chris Olave, and Bryce Young.

Oct 25, 2026; Paris, FRA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough and head coach Kellen Moore on the sidelines during the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Stade de France Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectreturn to action this Sunday at the Caesars Superdome, aiming to win consecutive games for the first time this season against the Both teams enter the contest with identical 3-5 records, but the Saints continue to struggle with consistency under head coach. With both defenses ranking near the bottom of the league in points allowed, Sunday's divisional showdown could turn into a high-scoring affair.

Also read Saints Activate Travis Etienne Jr. From Injured Reserve Ahead of Panthers Game

Here's everything you need to know about Sunday's matchup, including kickoff information, injury reports, team statistics and key players to watch. Nov 8, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough makes a throw during the third quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Caesars Superdome.

Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectChris Olave: 56 receptions, 734 yards, 2 touchdownsCarolina Panthers Nov 8, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan celebrates with quarterback Bryce Young after scoring a touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectReceivingJalen Coker: 31 receptions, 393 yards, 3 touchdownsPrincely Umanmielen: 3 sacks, 5 tackles for lossA New Orleans native, Grant covers the New Orleans Saints for On SI.

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He returned to the Big Easy after serving as the lead beat reporter for North Carolina Tar Heels On SI. After graduating from LSU in 2023, he covered the local prep sports scene for Crescent City Sports and wrote columns on the Saints on the site as well. He began his sports reporting career with WGNO in 2022, serving as a stringer for its award-winning high school football show, Friday Night Lights, while attending LSU.

When he is not writing about the Black and Gold, he also contributes LSU coverage to TigerBait and FanSided’s Death Valley Voice.