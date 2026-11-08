Saints vs. Browns Predictions: Will New Orleans Take Advantage of Cleveland's QB Change?

Sign up for the daily Saints Newsletter by clicking here. The New Orleans Saints will take on the Cleveland Browns at noon Sunday. The Saints are coming off a m

Oct 25, 2026; Paris, FRA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough throws a pass during the third quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Stade de France.

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectWatson has been one of the league's better quarterbacks all season. However, with him out for this game, the Browns’ offense is less of a threat, even with solid receiving options in wide receiverwill finally make his debut after suffering a hamstring injury during fall camp, the Saints’ odds of winning only increase.

Also read Browns QB Deshaun Watson returns to practice Friday, but Shedeur Sanders will start against Saints

This is a great opportunity for the Saints to get a win, especially with a three-game slate coming up. However, if the Saints don’t get a win, there will be a lot more questions than answers in New Orleans, especially for head coachThe Saints made some moves after the bye week, firing their run game coordinator and bringing in a familiar face at kicker.

I asked earlier this week in my column if it was a step in the right direction or window dressing.. Though I have been on the "get rid of Miller ASAP" train for a while, I did not expect it to happen the day before a game. These moves force me to look back at the first half of the season and wonder if this Saints team has gotten better as the year has worn on.

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The answer is no.is a lateral move, maybe a little better. The return of Banks will be an improvement, but the Saints weren't doing all that well running the ball with him in the lineup before the injury. Replacing a run coordinator cuts down the amount of feedback you're getting as a coach about your rushing attack. That could be good and bad.

The defense cannot stop the run, while the offense can't get it going. This is not a good team.

Some want to blame Mickey Loomis, some Kellen Moore, some want to put the onus on the athletes that have been brought into the fold .starting at quarterback Sunday for the Browns, a definite step back from the usual starter Watson, this Saints team has quite a lot to prove before I can say with confidence that they can scratch out a win. I would love for this to be the game where the Caesars Superdome regains its reputation as a hell-hole for visiting teams.

I would love to seebe the back who makes the difference instead of a guy who has bounced around from practice squad to practice squad his entire career. I would like to haveGRANT CHACHERE A New Orleans native, Grant covers the New Orleans Saints for On SI. He returned to the Big Easy after serving as the lead beat reporter for North Carolina Tar Heels On SI.

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After graduating from LSU in 2023, he covered the local prep sports scene for Crescent City Sports and wrote columns on the Saints on the site as well. He began his sports reporting career with WGNO in 2022, serving as a stringer for its award-winning high school football show, Friday Night Lights, while attending LSU. When he is not writing about the Black and Gold, he also contributes LSU coverage to TigerBait and FanSided’s Death Valley Voice.