Saints vs. Browns: How to Watch, TV Channel, Game Time and More

Sign up for the daily Saints Newsletter by clicking here. The New Orleans Saints return from their bye week Sunday looking to get their season back on track whe

Oct 25, 2026; Paris, FRA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough throws a pass during the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Stade de France.

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectWith the Saints looking to build momentum and the Browns hoping to strengthen their playoff positioning, Sunday's matchup presents an important opportunity for both teams. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch, listen to and follow Sunday's game between the Saints and Browns. How to Listen Live to Saints vs. Browns on RadioMike Hoss , Deuce McAllister and Jeff Nowak Sun.

Also read Browns Start Shedeur Sanders at QB vs Saints as Deshaun Watson Remains in Concussion Protocol

Sept. 13 at Detroit – L 31-30 Mon. Oct. 5 vs. Atlanta – L 45-24Sun. Nov. 8 vs. Cleveland – noon Sun. Nov. 29 at Cincinnati – noon Sun.

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Dec. 20 at Tampa Bay – noon A New Orleans native, Grant covers the New Orleans Saints for On SI. He returned to the Big Easy after serving as the lead beat reporter for North Carolina Tar Heels On SI. After graduating from LSU in 2023, he covered the local prep sports scene for Crescent City Sports and wrote columns on the Saints on the site as well.

He began his sports reporting career with WGNO in 2022, serving as a stringer for its award-winning high school football show, Friday Night Lights, while attending LSU. When he is not writing about the Black and Gold, he also contributes LSU coverage to TigerBait and FanSided’s Death Valley Voice.