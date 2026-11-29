Sign up for the daily Saints Newsletter by clicking here. The New Orleans Saints (3-7) face arguably their toughest challenge of the season Sunday when they tra

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase breaks a tackle by New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu to score a touchdown with 2:10 remaining in the fourth quarter and give the Bengals the win during an NFL Week 6 game, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Cincinnati Bengals At New Orleans Saints Oct 16 043 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect face arguably their toughest challenge of the season Sunday when they travel to Paycor Stadium to take on the, the Saints will need their most complete performance of the season to pull off an upset. Can the Saints shock the NFL world in Cincinnati, or will Burrow and the Bengals turn Sunday's matchup into another forgettable afternoon for New Orleans?

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We are going to witness a cold-hearted murder on a cold, rainy day in Cincy. The Saints pass rush could make life difficult for the NFL’s leading passer and potential NFL MVP Joe Burrow in the pocket, but he’s been solid under pressure as well. According to Pro Football Focus, Burrow has completed 57.4% of his passes under pressure for 880 yards, nine touchdowns and four interceptions while averaging an impressive 8.7 yards per attempt.