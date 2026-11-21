Sign up for the daily Saints Newsletter by clicking here. The New Orleans Saints (3-6) face another difficult challenge Sunday when they travel to Soldier Field

Sep 20, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones Sr. is tacked by Chicago Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson and safety Dillon Thieneman during the first half at Soldier Field.

Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connecthas attracted considerable attention, Chicago's defense presents its own challenges for a New Orleans team that continues to struggle with offensive consistency underChicago's defense has been a driving force behind the Bears' impressive 7-2 start in Johnson’s second season at the helm, establishing itself as one of the NFL's toughest units to move the football against. The Bears rank eighth in scoring defense and seventh in total defense , with their greatest strength coming against the run.

Also read Chicago Bears to likely be without Kyler Gordon vs. Saints

Chicago is surrendering just 91.1 rushing yards per game, the seventh-fewest in the league, while ranking 15th against the pass . However, what makes this defense particularly dangerous is its ability to get off the field. The Bears lead the NFL in third-down defense, allowing opponents to convert just 22.8% of their opportunities, and rank 12th in red-zone touchdown percentage allowed .

Chicago has also pressured opposing quarterbacks consistently, recording 26 sacks while collecting seven interceptions . With injuries along the offensive line and an inconsistent rushing attack, the Saints must find ways to protect quarterback Tyler Shough, establish offensive balance and avoid costly turnovers.

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Passing yards allowed per game: 219.8 LB Devin Bush: 53 total tackles , two sacksCB Kyler Gordon: 4 sacks, 13 tackles and two forced fumblesNov 8, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears defensive end Austin Booker reacts after a play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Talia Sprague-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectBooker has emerged as one of Chicago's most productive pass rushers this season, leading the Bears with five sacks while recording 27 tackles and two forced fumbles.

With center Erik McCoy and tackle Taliese Fuaga injured, the Saints' line faces a stern test. New Orleans has struggled to protect quarterback Tyler Shough, and Booker's pressure could disrupt Kellen Moore's offensive rhythm.

Thieneman has quickly established himself as one of Chicago's most productive defensive players, leading the Bears with 57 tackles, including 31 solo stops, while adding 1.5 sacks, an interception and a team-high five pass deflections The rookie safety's versatility has been a significant asset to Chicago's defense, allowing him to contribute against the run, provide coverage support and make plays near the line of scrimmage. Bush has emerged as a cornerstone of Chicago's defense this year, holding the team's second-highest tackle count at 53 along with two sacks.

Bringing speed, physicality, and veteran leadership to the center of the field, he plays a key role in anchoring a unit that surrenders just 91.1 rushing yards per game—the seventh-best mark in the league. Johnson remains one of the most important pieces of Chicago's secondary, providing the Bears with an experienced cornerback capable of matching up against opposing teams' top receiving threats.

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Through nine games, the two-time Pro Bowler has recorded 27 tackles, one interception that resulted in a touchdown and a forced fumble. A New Orleans native, Grant covers the New Orleans Saints for On SI. He returned to the Big Easy after serving as the lead beat reporter for North Carolina Tar Heels On SI.

After graduating from LSU in 2023, he covered the local prep sports scene for Crescent City Sports and wrote columns on the Saints on the site as well. He began his sports reporting career with WGNO in 2022, serving as a stringer for its award-winning high school football show, Friday Night Lights, while attending LSU. When he is not writing about the Black and Gold, he also contributes LSU coverage to TigerBait and FanSided’s Death Valley Voice.