Sign up for the daily Saints Newsletter by clicking here. The New Orleans Saints (3-6) face one of their toughest defensive tests of the season Sunday when they

Nov 8, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III reacts with quarterback Caleb Williams after scoring a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first half at Soldier Field.

Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect face one of their toughest defensive tests of the season Sunday when they travel to Soldier Field to take on the In his second season as Chicago's head coach, Ben Johnson has established one of the NFL's most productive and balanced offenses, ranking seventh in scoring and total offense and fourth in rushing offense. Offensive StatisticsNov 8, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams drops back to pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second half at Soldier Field.

Also read Why Bears Could Limit Kyle Monangai's Workload in Week 11 vs. Saints

Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectNov 8, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III scores a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectDespite missing three games earlier in the season with a hamstring injury, Williams has completed 68.7% of his passes for 1,546 yards, eight touchdowns and five interceptions in six games.

He has also rushed for 145 yards and two touchdowns. The former No. 1 overall pick's arm talent, mobility and ability to extend plays outside the pocket present a significant challenge for New Orleans.and the Saints' defensive front must consistently generate pressure, maintaining disciplined rush lanes to contain Williams will be just as important to keep Williams from escaping the pocket and creating explosive plays downfield.

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Swift serves as one of Chicago's primary offensive engines, driving both the ground attack and contributing significantly through the air. Through Week 10, Swift has rushed for 576 yards and 10 touchdowns on 155 carries, alongside 24 receptions for 162 yards. Despite averaging 3.7 yards per carry, his high-volume scoring efficiency makes him critical to Chicago's offensive consistency. Swift forms a versatile backfield rotation designed to control game tempo and keep down-and-distance manageable.

To stay competitive, the Saints defense must disrupt this backfield early and prevent Chicago from establishing a sustained rushing rhythm. In his second NFL season, the former Missouri standout has established himself as Chicago's top receiving threat, securing 49 catches for 644 yards and four touchdowns. Clearing concussion protocol on Tuesday, Burden delivers a major boost to the Bears' receiving group ahead of Sunday's game.

His downfield separation, run-after-catch dynamic, and adaptability in Johnson's offensive system present a tough defensive assignment. A New Orleans native, Grant covers the New Orleans Saints for On SI. He returned to the Big Easy after serving as the lead beat reporter for North Carolina Tar Heels On SI. After graduating from LSU in 2023, he covered the local prep sports scene for Crescent City Sports and wrote columns on the Saints on the site as well.

He began his sports reporting career with WGNO in 2022, serving as a stringer for its award-winning high school football show, Friday Night Lights, while attending LSU. When he is not writing about the Black and Gold, he also contributes LSU coverage to TigerBait and FanSided’s Death Valley Voice.