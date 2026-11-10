Saints Stand Pat as NFL Trade Deadline Passes: What Does That Mean for the Saints?

The NFL Trade Deadline has come and gone and the team made little more than sprinkle rather than a splash with their one move. Sign up for the daily Saints News

Former Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux chases Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray out the pocket during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The NFL Trade Deadline has come and gone and the team made little more than sprinkle rather than a splash with their one move.to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday in exchange for a 2028 sixth-round draft pick .

The trade now opens up more playing time for younger defensive tackles likeThat was the only trade the team made with another team. There were other moves made by the Saints just not between them and another franchise.on Saturday, the day before the Saints-Browns game. The fourth year back had never lived up to his 3rd round potential when the Saints drafted him out of TCU in 2023.

Also read 16 Cardinals Trade Candidates Ranked Ahead of 2026 NFL Trade Deadline

According to multiple sources, Miller is about to sign on with the Cowboys to join their practice squad. , who was claimed off waivers from Cleveland just a week ago. The third-year man out of Notre Dame became the top rusher on the team in one game, piling up 72-yards on 15-attempts and ran for a touchdown. , who barely got to the Saints before the final preseason game then was released and added to the team's practice squad.

White carried the ball once for 5-yards against the Browns and returned a couple of kickoffs totaling 49-yards .as their new kicker. The former All Pro during his 8-years with the Raiders had a pedestrian half of a season, making only 67% of his field goals. Saints coachSmyth made kicks from 27, 30, and 48-yards, accounting for all the Saints scoring through three periods of play.

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He also missed a 52-yarder in the first half from the place that haunted him last season, the left hash mark.doesn't look like moving toward younger players, the steps above are keeping with growing the roster younger. - Carlson is in his ninth year. The guy who took his place, Smyth, is only in his second year in the NFL. As for Miller, we have not been pleased with his progress since he drafted.

The oft-injured running back had shown a flash of brilliance here or there, but not enough to keep him on the Saints roster for the rest of the season. Doug has been around Saints football since its inception. He was in Tulane Stadium when John Gilliam ran back the opening kickoff for a touchdown in 1967. Though he was in attendance for the Tom Dempsey field goal in 1970, he left early, something he regrets to this day.

He covered the Saints at their training camp in Ruston, Louisiana in 1985 while he was working in Monroe, Louisiana as an award-winning radio sportscaster. He was the host of the New Orleans Saints Pre-Game and Post-Game show on Sports 1280, WQUE in the early 1990s. Doug is also the publisher of the Tulane site for On SI.