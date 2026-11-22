Former Saints coach Dennis Allen now Chicago's defensive coordinator

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Carl Granderson and Chase Young form a potent 1-2 punch on defense for the New Orleans Saints. Jeffery Simmons is a force on the defensive line for the Chicago Bears.

Granderson and Young are two of the biggest concerns for Chicago coach Ben Johnson going into Sunday’s game against New Orleans. Same goes for Saints coach Kellen Moore and Simmons.

Also read Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints: Who Wins and Why for Week 11

“They’re good, not just only in the pass game, they’re great edge-setters in the run game as well,” Johnson said. “So, big challenge there on both sides. ” Granderson has a team-high 8½ sacks in eight games in his eighth season with New Orleans, matching his career high set in the 2023 season. He had one of the Saints’ three sacks in last Sunday’s 20-17 loss to Carolina.

Young has eight sacks in nine games in his third year with New Orleans. He had a career-best 10 sacks last season. Granderson and Young are a potent outside duo, and linebacker Kaden Elliss also contributes to the Saints’ pass rush. He had a team-high 15 tackles and a sack against the Panthers.

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“I think he’s one of the better-pressuring linebackers in the NFL,” Johnson said. “And so, they’re not afraid to plug him in A or B gap and make it tough on your protection scheme. That combination, I think, from the interior with him with those two edge rushers is what makes their pressure package so dangerous.

” On the other side, former Saints coach Dennis Allen has had two weeks to prepare for his old team, in his new role as the Bears’ defensive coordinator. Allen was 18-25 as the Saints’ head coach from 2022-24. Chicago returns from its bye week with a four-game winning streak, helped by the acquisition of Simmons in a blockbuster trade with Tennessee on Oct. 29.

The All-Pro defensive tackle has one sack in each of his first two games with his new team. Beyond his pass-rushing abilities, Simmons also has made life easier on Chicago’s linebackers and defensive ends through the attention he demands up front.

“He’s one of the top interior defensive linemen in the league,” Moore said. ”We saw him last year in Tennessee. ... He impacts every game he’s in and it’s going to be something we obviously have to have awareness with.

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” A fast start could provide a big lift for New Orleans when it comes to dealing with Simmons and the rest of Chicago’s defense on the road. But fast starts have been hard to come by for the Saints this season. New Orleans has scored an NFL-low nine points in the first quarter of games this season, while Chicago leads the league with 76 points in the opening period.

“It really frustrates us, as players, because we understand you can’t go into a game, a first quarter, a first half, and not put any points on the board, and expect to play clean, winning football,” Saints quarterback Tyler Shough said. The Bears are favored by 11½ points in the noon game at Soldier Field. In the teams’ last meeting, Chicago claimed a 26-14 victory over the Saints on Oct. 19, 2025.

Beginning with the trip to Chicago, the Saints are on the road for four of their next five games. They host Green Bay on Dec. 6. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it.

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