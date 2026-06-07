Saints P Ryan Wright: Major Upgrade on Special Teams Is Our No. 20 Player in 2026

New Orleans hasn’t had a punter above the bottom 4 since 2022, as we rank the Black and Gold’s Top 25 players of 2026

Punter Ryan Wright signed with the New Orleans Saints in free agency in March 2026 after playing his first four seasons in Minnesota. | Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports When you have a team that has been in the bottom 10 in scoring the past two seasons and you combine it with punters who have been in the bottom three, that equals a major advantage for opponents ofWhat did Coach Kellen Moore and company do this offseason besides provide quarterback Tyler Shough with a better supporting cast?

He also upgraded his special teams, and that includesfrom the Minnesota Vikings on a four-year, $14 million deal that makes him one of the highest-paid punters in the NFL. Of the 33 players with at least 22 punts last season, Saints’ Kai Kroeger finished 30th with an average of 44.8, which was only slightly better than the team’s 2024 punter, Matthew Hayball at 44.0.

Let’s dive into the No. 20 player of 2026: Please share your thoughts on our Top 25 Saints Heading Into 2026 by emailing the Saints On SI Publisher and Beat Writer Jim Derry at jim@jimderry.com. The Saints now go from third-worst in net punting to a guy who was 7.2 yards better than Kroger last year.

That means, on average, Saints opponents were starting possessions at the 28.8-yard line in 2025, and if Wright’s numbers remain the same, it will be about the 21. Wright’s yard-per-punt average has gone up from his rookie season of 2022 at 47.7 last year to 49.0 least year. His net-yards-per-punt is up from 42.5 to 44.5. For comparison, the Saints record for this category is 43.2 by Thomas Morstead in 2012 and 2018.

The unquestioned strength of Ryan Wright is, well, his strength. As in leg strength. We’ve already gone through his stats, but his own size helps lead into that, as he is 6-3, 245 pounds. Wright also has improved greatly from his first couple of seasons at directional control, and has been much better as of late in pinning punts inside the 20 and allowing his gunners to get downfield.

If there is a weakness for one of the NFC’s elite at his position in 2025, it’s his consistency. Last year he had seven games with yards-per-punt over 50, but he had a few games with multiple net punts under 42. Wright was born June 1, 2000, in San Ramon, Calif. , and just turned 26 years old this week.

Coming out of San Ramon High School, he was ranked by On3 as the nation’s fourth-best punter. He was ranked fifth by 247 Sports and ninth by ESPN. Wright, who visited only Tulane during recruiting, was named a Freshman All-American by 247 Sports, and he wasn’t even the team’s starting punter in the beginning of the season. He played in 47 games in college and averaged 44.5 yards per punt throughout his collegiate career.

Jim Derry is the Publisher / Beat Writer for New Orleans Saints On SI and has hosted the Dattitude Podcast since September 2021. He is a native New Orleanian and previously worked for The Times-Picayune for 35 years, working several jobs in the news room, including covering the Saints, the NFL and sports betting. Jim also is a play-by-play broadcaster for Varsity Sports Now Louisiana, calling local high school and college games. Email: jim@jimderry.com. X: @JimDerryJr.





SInow / 🏆 273. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Saints RB Alvin Kamara: Will No. 21 Player in 2026 Be Here in September?The nine-year vet could be one heck of an RB2 if he remains in Black and Gold, as we rank the team's Top 25 players of 2026

Read more »

2026 DQS Solutions & Staffing 250 powered by Precision Vehicle Logistics - Live Leaderboard - June 06, 2026View 2026 DQS Solutions & Staffing 250 powered by Precision Vehicle Logistics race, qualifier and practice leaderboards, live streams, bonus cameras, videos and odds information.

Read more »

2026 Bommarito Automotive Group 500 Leaderboard - June 07, 2026View 2026 Bommarito Automotive Group 500 race, qualifier and practice leaderboards, live streams, bonus cameras, videos and odds information.

Read more »

Prime Video's 2026 Highlights: Reacher and Jack Ryan Dominate Streaming ChartsPrime Video celebrates a successful 2026 with hit shows like Invincible and The Boys, while the highly anticipated fourth season of Reacher, starring Alan Ritchson, is confirmed for release and already renewed for a fifth season. Meanwhile, the Jack Ryan franchise sees a resurgence with the new film Ghost War becoming the most-watched title globally, boosting the original series back into top charts in several countries.

Read more »