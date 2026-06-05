Saints Mailbag (June 5): You Can Doubt Alvin Kamara at Your Own Peril, Pal

Ever since AK41 showed up at OTAs on Wednesday, Who Dat hope is sky high the all-time great can return to form

Running back Alvin Kamara clearly wants to come back to the New Orleans Saints. But does the team want him back? They have not been very clear on the subject.

| Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images! I don’t care if he’s 31 or 51 or 71! He’s going to return those days of old, and we’ll forget we ever heard the name OK, so no one really went that far, but Who Dats don’t like it when you doubt what Kamara could bring to thisteam in 2026.

Forget the fact that Coach Kellen Moore is talking about the franchise’s all-time leading rusher as a depth piece, fans KNOW he will be back and efficient this season. That’s what I heard all week since Kamara returned to the Saints during OTAs. It just so happened to break while we were live on “Dattitude with Jim Derry” on Wednesday morning, and it obviously became a topic of conversation.

It bled over into Friday morning’s show, and we figured there was no better time for another mailbag post than the present and offer up some of the responses I received.

“He hasn’t been used the right way in a few years. No reason why he shouldn’t be catching 60 to 70 balls out of the backfield per year. He’s better than Etienne. Illogical Who Dat Alert!

Illogical Who Dat Alert! Here’s exactly what I am talking about. There are so many unrealistic fans out there. Sorry, but the days of 60 to 70 catches out of the backfield are gone. Period. You don’t jump from 33 catches as a 30-year-old back upward to 60 as a 31-year-old. Ain’t happening.

Second, no one who isn’t riding a magic carpet could possibly believe at this stage of his career Kamara is better than Etienne. I’m not even sure if you gave Kamara truth serum he would say he is better than Etienne. And if the Saints thought that, they would be thrilled Kamara returned. They certainly don’t seem to be anything that resembles thrilled.

It was more like, “Oh hey, it’s you. ” Sort of like the look my wife gives me when I come back from poker. , I doubt the team is going to be willing to bring him back, even though it won’t help much with the cap situation. It’s sort of the point of the thing.

Hell, I am not even sure they want him back even if he does take a pay cut. I will get into why they would consider dumping him with the next entry, but while I am sure Kamara wanted to make it clear to the Saints he wants to come back, I’ll believe they want him back when they say so publicly. On a side note, why wouldn’t they just say one way or another?

It really doesn’t make sense at this point to make anyone wait. Maybe the agent is playing chicken? “Are we rebuilding or going for it?

If we’re going for it, then AK is RB2. If we’re still rebuilding, then we can argue about touches for the youngsters. I don’t care about Neal, Estimé or Miller. Playoffs!

”You better care about all of those young dudes. Those guys are way more important than Kamara. Let’s get real, this is still a rebuilding year, and if the Saints happen to make a run while doing so, great! But to steal carries from a potential RB2 of the future – and we’re talking the next three to four or even five years – would be a giant mistake, in my opinion.

“I’m in the minority, but Kamara should have been traded when he had more value a couple of years ago. ”You most definitely are in the minority. You keep talking like that, and no one will ever read this mailbag again.

“AK doesn’t need the money. He lived off his endorsements like Marshawn Lynch did all his career. I think AK just wants to be used in his own way and doesn’t want to burn out. ”No question Kamara has saved his money and doesn’t NEED to play football for financial reasons.

But it is clear he still wants to play, and we didn’t really know that was the case before Wednesday. And you have a point – I do think that if the team does bring him back and he isn’t a distraction as an RB2, one could reasonably expect in the neighborhood of 10 touches per game. I am not sure he could handle more than that at age 31.

Jim Derry is the Publisher / Beat Writer for New Orleans Saints On SI and has hosted the Dattitude Podcast since September 2021. He is a native New Orleanian and previously worked for The Times-Picayune for 35 years, working several jobs in the news room, including covering the Saints, the NFL and sports betting. Jim also is a play-by-play broadcaster for Varsity Sports Now Louisiana, calling local high school and college games. Email: jim@jimderry.com. X: @JimDerryJr.





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