Saints Inactives vs. Browns, Plus the Debut of Tyson & Return of Banks

Sign up for the daily Saints Newsletter by clicking here. Today at Noon, the New Orleans Saints battle the Cleveland Browns in the first of back-to-back home ga

Aug 08, 2026; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jordyn Tyson during training camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Today at Noon, the New Orleans Saints battle the Cleveland Browns in the first of back-to-back home games in the Superdome.

The Saints released their list of inactives from their roster for the contest. The list of those not active for today's game against the Browns is not as interesting as those not listed here.. Miller hadn't panned out the way the Saints had wished since being drafted out of TCU.

Also read Browns Start Shedeur Sanders at QB vs Saints as Deshaun Watson Remains in Concussion Protocol

Which means you can expect a number of faces on the sidelines and the field that you haven't seen in a while, and maybe never seen.will be making his regular season debut as a Saint. A hamstring injury has kept him out of any participation this season. The team gave Tyson a chance to heal slowly so he could hit the field running when he was activated from the Injured Reserve, which he was this week.

A severe high ankle sprain forced him to have surgery after the Week Two game versus Baltimore. Banks was expected to miss up to 10-weeks or longer recovering from the procedure. Instead, he'll be back in the lineup after missing only six games.comes back after short visits with two other teams. Estimé was released by the Saints in September with an injury settlement.

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He spent time on the Minnesota and Cleveland practice squads before being claimed off waivers by the Saints this week. Carlson had hit only 66.7% of his field goals on the season, leading to Smyth being moved back up off the practice squad where he had been since the beginning of the season.comes back to New Orleans.

After being drafted by Las Vegas in the fourth round by the Raiders in 2022 out of Georgia, "Zeus" as he is known, played parts of four seasons for the Raiders gaining 736-yards on 198-carries. He also specialized in kick returns in his final half season with Vegas, averaging over 26-yards per return. He spent time on San Francisco practice squad before being traded to the Saints a week before the final preseason game for linebacker Deion Jones.

Zeus was cut then placed on the Saints practice squad where he has remained until this week. Doug has been around Saints football since its inception. He was in Tulane Stadium when John Gilliam ran back the opening kickoff for a touchdown in 1967. Though he was in attendance for the Tom Dempsey field goal in 1970, he left early, something he regrets to this day.

He covered the Saints at their training camp in Ruston, Louisiana in 1985 while he was working in Monroe, Louisiana as an award-winning radio sportscaster. He was the host of the New Orleans Saints Pre-Game and Post-Game show on Sports 1280, WQUE in the early 1990s. Doug is also the publisher of the Tulane site for On SI.