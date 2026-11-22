Sign up for the daily Saints Newsletter by clicking here. At Noon today, the New Orleans Saints take on the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in the Windy City. As

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders is tackled just short of the goal line by New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Werner - Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect At Noon today, the New Orleans Saints take on the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in the Windy City.

As the teams released their inactives for the game, the Saints are missing a trio from their offensive line and one of its starting linebackers. Like last week, there will be some moving around of personnel along the offensive front today, as three offensive linemen have been declared inactive for New Orleans. Also expect to seeThe only player move Saints fans were hopeful for, did not occur, as Werner's injury is keeping him off the field against Chicago.

Also read Saints vs. Bears: Scouting Caleb Williams and Chicago's Dangerous Offense

- McCoy's injury will take two-to-three weeks to heal his biceps injury, not enough to put on the IR. He has been declared- Richards is in the same boat as McCoy with a bum knee, except he's a week ahead. He was also ruled officially - Though officially listed as questionable on Friday, Werner's hammie has not responded as the team had hoped.

- Gordon was considered day-to-day after going down with the injured shoulder against Tampa Bay a week and a half ago. He will be sittingthe Saints game with a short work week for Chicago, who will be playing on Thanksgiving Day against the Lions.hasn't changed much. There is still a 65% chance of rain through most of the game, with game time temperatures around 55-degrees. It'll "feel like" 52-degrees at kickoff.

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Doug has been around Saints football since its inception. He was in Tulane Stadium when John Gilliam ran back the opening kickoff for a touchdown in 1967. Though he was in attendance for the Tom Dempsey field goal in 1970, he left early, something he regrets to this day. He covered the Saints at their training camp in Ruston, Louisiana in 1985 while he was working in Monroe, Louisiana as an award-winning radio sportscaster.

He was the host of the New Orleans Saints Pre-Game and Post-Game show on Sports 1280, WQUE in the early 1990s. Doug is also the publisher of the Tulane site for On SI.