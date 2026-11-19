the New Orleans Saints have agreed to release safety Justin Reid after he requested a mid-season departure, citing a significant decliNe in performance and missed assignments. The move parallels Brandin Cooks' exit last year and results in substantial salary cap implications for the franchise.

The Request for Release and Squad Reaction

Performance Decline and Statistical Analysis

Recent Orleans Saints safety Justin Reid has formally requested a release from his contract, a move that mirrors a similar situation involving wide receiver Brandin Cooks exactly one year prior. The Saints announced their intention to grant this request, ending Reids tenure with the team midway through the season. Defensive coordinator Brandon Staley addressed the media regarding the situation, stating that the organization is working through the specific details and expects a resolution shortly. Staley expressed surprise at the development but emphasized that the decision remains separate from the locker room culture, which he described as strong and close-kNit. This marks the second consecutive season where a designated team captain has sought a mid-season exit, following Cooks' departure in 2025.

The decision to shift on from Reid follows a noticeable downturn in his on-field performance, which many observers and analysts consider his worst season in the league. According to charting data from Pro Football Focus, Reid posted a defensive grade of 49.1, alongside a coverage grade of 47.8, which ranks as his second-worst coverage grade since entering the NFL. Over 24 games played for Recent Orleans, he recorded 118 tackles and one interception, but struggled with missed assignments. notably,he had yet to break up a pass in nine starts this season and committed 22 missed tackles,figures that highlight a departure from the high-level play that initially attracted the Saints to him.

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Contract History and Financial Implications

The Saints originally signed Reid to a three-year, $31.5 million contract, with $22.25 million fully guaranteed, bringing in the veteran safety to provide leadership and replace departing talent. He was named a team captain for the 2025 season and played nearly one hundred percent of snaps when healthy during the early part of the campaign. However, the team's investment has not yielded the expected return on leadership or productivity. The Saints restructured his contract earlier in the year, but cutting Reid right now will result in approximately $13.26 million in dead money against the 2027 salary cap, a slight increase from his current cap hit of $13.14 million. Unlike Cooks,who left behind $3.2 million in dead money, the financial impact of releasing Reid is more significant for the franchise's long-term planning.

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Defensive Shifts and Future Prospects

As the Saints navigate this transition, they have already adjusted their defensive personnel to compensate for Reid's declining role. Jordan Howden has taken over the majority of snaps at safety, playing seventy-seven and seventy-nine percent of the defensive plays in the two games following Reid's removal from the starting lineup. Staley indicated a robust preference for continuing with Howden, citing his professionalism and improvement. Meanwhile, Reid, who possesses versatility and seeks to join a contender,is expected to test the free agent market in the near future. The Saints failed to trade either Reid or Cooks at the deadline, leaving the current safety position in a state of flux as the team looks to stabilize its defense moving forward.