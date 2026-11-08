Saints get first-round pick Jordyn Tyson back as they host Browns, Shedeur Sanders

New Orleans releases RB Kendre Miller to clear roster spot

NEW ORLEANS - It’s a game of firsts when the Saints host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at the Caesars Superdome. New Orleans finally will see rookie wide receiver Jordyn Tyson back on the field opposite Chris Olave.

It marks the NFL debut of Tyson, as the eighth overall pick of the 2026 draft has been sidelined since the summer training camp by a hamstring injury. Tyson was activated from the injured reserve list Saturday to provide a boost to the Saints’ passing attack. The team also activated offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr. and waived running back Kendre Miller and tight end Treyton Welch on Saturday to open roster spots.

Also read Browns to start Shedeur Sanders vs. Saints with Watson in concussion protocol

— New Orleans Saints November 7, 2026 On the other side of the field, the Browns plan to give second-year quarterback Shedeur Sanders his first start of the season. Sanders steps in for Deshaun Watson, who is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game despite clearing the league’s concussion protocol on Saturday. Watson was on the field for Friday’s practice, but did not participate in any team reps.

He did make the trip to New Orleans, the Cleveland Plain Dealer reported Saturday. Browns coach Todd Monken said Watson being unable to practice this week made it an easy decision to start Sanders against the Saints.

Advertisement

“I liked his confidence and the way he operated,” Monken said of Sanders. “He looked very comfortable, in terms of getting our guys in and out of the huddle, and I thought he threw the ball extremely well. ” Sanders was in for four plays last week against Pittsburgh after Watson took a helmet-to-helmet hit from Steelers safety Jaquan Brisker. The son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders completed both of his passes for 2 yards.

Watson went back into the game after being cleared by the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant. But the 10-year veteran began experiencing concussion symptoms Monday night and was placed in the protocol. Shedeur Sanders is starting against the Saints on Sunday. But it remains to be seen whether Deshaun Watson or Dillon Gabriel will back up Sanders.

— Daniel Oyefusi November 7, 2026 Sanders started the final seven games of his rookie season last year, going 3-4 with seven touchdown passes and 10 interceptions. He showed steady improvement throughout the offseason, but was unable to beat out Watson for the starting spot during the preseason.

“I don’t think we lost a step,” Sanders said. Sunday’s game will be a matchup of quarterbacks from the 2025 NFL draft class. The Saints bypassed Sanders and took Tyler Shough with the 40th overall pick. The Browns ended up trading up in the fifth round to select Sanders.

“Shedeur was a really solid draft prospect a couple years ago. We made the decision to go with Tyler,” Saints coach Kellen Moore said.

“Shedeur had a lot of success at Colorado and his ability to throw the football and make plays. I think you’re looking at a class that has a number of players who are going to start in this league for a long time at QB. ” Sanders will face a Saints defense that is 28th in the league overall and 23rd against the pass. #Browns QB Shedeur Sanders on the Saints defense: "Yeah, I've seen a lot.

Advertisement

When I smile, just know that means something. I'm maturing, you know what I'm saying? I'm maturing. Like, I could have gave that a decent answer, but now I'm just going to smile.

" https://t.co/z9yKqtluRH — Ari Meirov November 4, 2026 “The offense is going to remain mostly the same. But some elements with the quarterback run game, that might be different,” Saints defensive coordinator Brandon Staley said.

“Shedeur has done the same thing. You’re seeing a player that has experience. ” Cleveland is looking to avoid consecutive losses for the first time this season while New Orleans is coming off its bye week after a 16-10 loss to the Steelers in Paris. The Saints this week fired run game coordinator T.J.

Paganetti and released kicker Daniel Carlson. Charlie Smyth will be the team’s kicker Sunday. Browns defensive tackle Maliek Collins, second on the team with 3½ sacks, will miss Sunday’s game due to an elbow injury. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline. Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel .